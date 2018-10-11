Bahamas Realty Expands To West New Providence

Bahamas Realty yesterday unveiled its expansion through a new office in western New Providence that will open on November 1.

The new office, named Bahamas Realty West, will target the luxury properties and communities that populate that part of the island. It will be located in the Capital Union Financial Centre, a property chosen for its strategic location between Old Fort Bay and Lyford Cay.

Donald Martinborough, Bahamas Realty's chief executive, said: "I'm thrilled to announce this new office. Over the past few years, Bahamas Realty has experienced steady growth in sales in the western end of the island. This new endeavour will allow the company to continue to build on the significant momentum by being accessible to clients and customers in this high-end market."

To lead the expansion, Mr Martinborough said three-time top producing agent, James Bernard, will head Bahamas Realty West.

"I am very excited about this opportunity" said Mr Bernard. "I am going to run a very modern and efficient lifestyle-oriented real estate firm. Our clients recognise the importance of working with knowledgeable, local real estate agents, and we recognise that their time is extremely valuable. By establishing a dedicated office space in the west, I'll be able to bring the service our clients expect to where our clients need us to be."

Mr Bernard currently sits on the Bahamas Real Estate Association (BREA) Board, and is chairman of its appraisal committee. He also sits on the Bahamas Realty leadership team, and is a graduate of Virginia Tech University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a minor in Real Estate Management.

"We are so proud of everything Jim has accomplished at Bahamas Realty, and know that Bahamas Realty West is going to excel under his leadership," said Mr Martinborough.