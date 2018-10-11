Deandre Ayton Named In Ncaa Corruption Trial

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

At the federal trial into NCAA corruption, Phoenix Suns centre Deandre Ayton was named as one of several current or former players to receive improper benefits.

According to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, Adidas AAU coach and consultant, TJ Gassnola, who previously pled guilty to wire fraud conspiracy in April, testified that he made payments to Ayton's family during the recruitment process.

Gassnola also testified to making payments to the families of several players affiliated with Adidas schools, including Dennis Smith Jr (NC State), Billy Preston (Kansas), Silvio De Sousa (Kansas) and Brian Bowen Jr (Louisville).

Ayton eventually decided on the Wildcats - a Nike school - and was formerly a member of the Under Armour grassroots circuit.

Ayton's tenure for the Arizona Wildcats was shrouded in controversy that arose last February when ESPN issued a report detailing the results of an FBI probe which revealed violations by several elite Division I programmes, including the Wildcats.

The report said Wildcats head coach Sean Miller was heard on an FBI wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment with Christian Dawkins to ensure Ayton would sign with Arizona.

Dawkins is a runner working for ASM Sports agent Andy Miller.

At the time, Ayton family attorney, Lynden B Rose, issued a statement on behalf of the family expressing their "outrage and disgust" at the allegations connected to Deandre.

In a statement, Rose said the family believes the reports "have falsely implied that their son or his family have any involvement in illegal or prohibited activities regarding his decision to matriculate at the University of Arizona."

Rose said Ayton told the FBI last year "that he never discussed or solicited payments from the University of Arizona, or any other university, or any shoe company or anyone on behalf of either, period. This includes basketball and anything else."

He also said Ayton's decision to commit to the Wildcats was based on "family ties to Phoenix" as well as his familiarity with the programme and the area; he previously played at Hillcrest Prep Academy in Phoenix. "Although the FBI does not routinely do so (although exceptions have been made), DeAndre's family certainly believes it is appropriate for that law enforcement agency, as well as NCAA and University of Arizona, to make public statements which unquestionably clears DeAndre's good name," the statement said.

Former Wildcats assistant coach Emmanuel "Book" Richardson was one of 10 people - including four NCAA assistant coaches - named by federal prosecutors in the scandal that has rocked college basketball.

It is alleged that Richardson accepted approximately $20,000 from agents in exchange as payment to steer Arizona players to their company once they reach the professional level. According to federal documents, the payments were given to recruits to secure their commitments to Arizona.

He was fired by the university in January and was charged with six felonies. He pleaded not guilty and faces up to 60 years in prison and $1.5 million in fines.