Save Lighthouse Point For Us All

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I wish to refer to The Tribune of 18 September and to the letter by my friend Joe Darville entitled, “Lighthouse Point must be saved”. I fully concur with the contents of the letter.

One of the most memorable vacations was spent in South Eleuthera in August, 1973. I spent two weeks in the teacher’s cottage at Wengess Bight and visited Lighthouse Point Beach on two or three occasions. It is truly one of the most beautiful locations in the Bahamas.

I join with the now 30,000 plus signatures and say please, Mr Prime Minister, save Lighthouse Point for present and future Bahamians.

I wish to encourage my fellow Bahamians to sign the petition.

PATRICK J BETHEL

Marsh Harbour,

Abaco

September 20, 2018.