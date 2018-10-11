Three Accused Over Ammunition

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THREE people were charged in the Freeport Magistrate's Court this week with possession of ammunition, while two of them were also charged with possession of dangerous drugs.

Sandra Burkhart, 60, of Erickson Drive, Jessica Wallace-Whitfield, 29, of Cadney Avenue, and Joseph Wallace-Whitfield, 26, of Erickson Drive, appeared on Tuesday before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson on ammunition possession charges.

They were not required to enter a plea.

Joseph Wallace-Whitfield and Sandra Burkhart were also charged with possession of dangerous drugs. They both pleaded not guilty to the drug charge.

Paul Wallace-Whitfield represented them. Mr Whitfield expressed his frustration with the police for holding his clients longer than required, adding that the three had been custody since Friday.

He also noted that the two women had medical issues, and complained that they were subjected to filthy and unacceptable conditions in the restroom facilities while in police custody.

The cases were adjourned to February 27, 2019 for trial.

• AN Eight Mile Rock man was charged with attempted armed robbery and causing harm in the Freeport Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Cody Rahming, 33, of Hepburn Town, EMR, appeared before Magistrate Rengin Johnson. He was not required to enter a plea to the charges.

It is alleged that on October 2, at Freeport, the accused attempted to rob the occupants of a residence at Waterfall Drive. It also alleged that he caused damage to property at the residence.

The matter was adjourned to February 5, 2019. Rahming was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.