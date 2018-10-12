Bahamas Beaten 6-0 By Antigua And Barbuda

The Bahamas suffered their second consecutive defeat in the CONCACAF Nations League qualifying tournament when they were beaten 6-0 by Antigua and Barbuda on Friday night at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium.

Both nations were keen to make up for losses in their opening fixtures – the hosts losing 4-0 to Belize last month, while Antigua and Barbuda went down 3-0 to St Lucia – but it was the visitors who raced into an early lead. Weston scored from the spot before Byres added a second to put them 2-0 up in the first 15 minutes.

The Bahamas recovered to force a couple of saves from Antigua and Barbuda's keeper before conceding two more before the break. Calum got the visitors' third before Weston, again from the penalty spot, claimed his second of the night.

Antigua and Barbuda dominated after the restart and created several openings before Callum got his second on 68 minutes and Weston finished the scoring with his third goal 13 minutes from the end.

The Bahamas finished strongly, however, and pushed in search of a consolation in the last 10 minutes – but to no avail.

Next up for the Bahamas is a home match against Anguilla on November 18.