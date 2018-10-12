The Pointe: We Are Ready To Entertain You

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

OFFICIALS celebrated the opening of The Pointe’s entertainment complex during a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday, an event that marked the partial completion of the second phase of a project designed to revitalise downtown Nassau.

Daniel Liu, the senior vice president of China Construction America, also announced the commencement of the public sale of the project’s “luxurious” oceanfront residences, which are under construction.

The entertainment complex is being operated by Mario’s Bowling and its amenities include bowling, movie theatres, golf simulators, a karaoke room and a virtual reality centre.

Twenty people have already been hired for the business, with operator Leslia Miller-Brice telling The Tribune the centre’s doors won’t be opened to patrons for at least another two weeks.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the centre “will add to the cultural life of our city.”

“The centre is strategically located as thousands of visitors and residents traverse this path everyday,” he said. “I am sure both visitors and residents alike will be attracted to this facility, enriching their travel and entertainment experiences. A multi-sectoral team of my government’s officials recently conducted a site visit to this project. The team reported that they were pleased with the progress and intend to continue regular consultation to ensure that the project proceeds with compliance with the Heads of Agreement which is mutually beneficial.”

The Pointe is a project by New World One Bay Street, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Construction America (CCA). It is is being built on six acres of waterfront property adjacent to the British Colonial Hilton.

The first phase of the The Pointe project was the seven-storey, 900 space parking garage.

When completed, 126 condominium units will be available with the hotel component featuring 150 rooms.

The Pointe development is being flagged by the Margaritaville brand inspired by singer Jimmy Buffett.

The project is expected to be completed in 2020.