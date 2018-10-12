We Must Beware The Cunning Spider

EDITOR, The Tribune

According to the town hall meeting televised from the Green Castle Primary School in Eleuthera on Wednesday, many Eleutherans decked in pro-Disney Cruise Lines t-shirts, made it clear that they wanted to hear no opposition to Disney’s proposal to turn their God-given uniquely beautiful island into a playground for Disney’s cruise passengers. They were not concerned by warnings of the destruction the dredging would do to the whole eco-system that makes Eleuthera so unique and once destroyed can never be repaired. They are hungry for jobs. And who can blame them. There is no human on this earth who does not yearn for whatever might improve their economic condition. But let’s be realistic. What can Disney offer that would make the destruction of such a beautiful spot on earth worthwhile?

Let’s say Disney provides a twice weekly cruise with a boat load of passengers. Those passengers have paid Disney for their passage, none of it goes into the pockets of Eleutherans. The passengers swim and cavort in God’s crystal clear water — if it is still crystal clear after all of the dredging necessary to create the wharf that is to take them from the ship to shore. Whatever they eat on shore is probably prepared by Disney’s own chefs as a part of each passenger’s fare – not in the kitchens of any Eleutheran. Whatever this costs also goes into the pockets of Disney. While there what will these passengers purchase?

A few native made handbags, straw hats, place mats as souvenirs — a couple dollars here, a couple dollars there not daily, but at the most twice a week! Come on, now, Eleutherans, you are recognised as an intelligent people - so much natural destruction that once destroyed can never be repaired for a couple of shekels a week! Is this a sign of intelligence?

I would suggest that Eleutherans seriously consider the proposals by the One Eleuthera Foundation that will be based on a more solid and lasting foundation, which in the end will provide them a daily return for their efforts.

As for the Prime Minister, I suggest he seriously consider this whole concept, and show the proper leadership. Would he lead his people over a cliff edge, because he sees himself as their servant and should blindly follow their ill-informed lead? Reminds me of the spider and the fly nursery rhyme – “Come into my parlour,” said the spider to the fly, “it’s the prettiest little parlour that ever you did spy.” The naive little fly walks up the winding stairs, but never walks down again! The cunning spider ensnared the naive spider through seduction and flattery – and that was the end of his story!

Eleutherans, think again, listen to what the One Eleuthera Foundation has to offer, and then make a wise decision.

A TRUE BAHAMIAN

Nassau,

October 211, 2018