100 Jamz Celebrates In Style

Video 100 JAMZ Celebration Block Party

100 Jamz celebrated its 25th anniversary in style on Friday with a Celebration Block Party outside of Radio House on School Lane.

For seven hours, guests were treated to performances from the likes of Patrice Murrell, Wendy & Dyson, Julien Believe, D Mac, M Deez, Rick Carey, Sanjardo B, Qupid as well as by some of the 100 JAMZ DJs and on-air personalities.

Both Terrible T and The Mighty Pencil were present, both being among the original DJs with 100 JAMZ when it started broadcasting.

The sponsors were Commonwealth Brewery Limited, Bahamian Brewery & Beverage Company, Bristol Wines & Spirits, Caribbean Bottling Company and Margaritaville who all gave out free products at the event for all to enjoy.

The event was also sponsored by Impact Waste Management Services.

The 100 JAMZ Jambulance was showcased for the entire night while Commonwealth Brewery had both their Kalik and Heineken buses on site to be used as a lounge by guests.

Making sure everyone enjoyed the event all the 100 JAMZ on-air personalities, DJs, sales team and other team members were present.

Lots of giveaways were handed out to the massive crowd including 100 JAMZ 25th Anniversary T-shirts and keychain/bottle openers, several hurricane emergency bags, Busy Signal concert tickets, Margaritaville and Dairy Queen vouchers and much more.

There was a special performance for DJ Xcitement by Wendy and Dyson, Patrice Murrell and Rick Carey who took a moment to personally sing happy birthday to him along with the massive crowd.