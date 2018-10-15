Bahamas First – But Now We Are Sending Help To Haiti

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has spoken to Haiti President Jovenel Moïse informing him The Bahamas would offer whatever support it could to the island nation in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake.

The announcement came in a press release by Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield, who slammed some news reports and commentary about whether the country would offer help to Haiti, based on earlier remarks made by Dr Minnis, as “speculative, incorrect and misleading”.

Last Monday, Dr Minnis did not respond directly to a question from this newspaper as to whether the government would offer reprieve to those in Haiti affected by the quake, similar to what was done for citizens of Dominica following Hurricanes Irma and Maria last year.

Regarding this, Dr Minnis said last week: “At this point in time I am looking at moving The Bahamas forward, Bahamas first.”

Some interpreted this remark as a suggestion the Minnis administration would not offer aid to its CARICOM neighbour and there was some backlash from activists and the Christian Council.



“Some of the news reports and commentary as to whether the Bahamas would provide assistance to the Republic of Haiti following last week’s earthquake has been speculative, incorrect and misleading,” a statement from Mr Henfield noted.

“At no time did Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis state that the Bahamas would give no aid or assistance to Haiti. He also reiterated his commitment to responding vigorously to the needs of the Bahamian people. Following various reports in the press, the prime minister spoke by telephone with his CARICOM colleague Jovenel Moïse, the president of Haiti.

“The prime minister assured President Moïse that the Bahamas would provide what support it could at this time, and that various press reports and commentary did not accurately reflect the position of the government of the Bahamas nor his unwavering commitment to assist however possible to our CARICOM member states affected by natural disasters.

“In his conversation with President Moïse, Dr Minnis stated that the Bahamas would provide assistance after discussions, and in collaboration with other CARICOM partners. The prime minister also noted in the call the longstanding relationship and friendship between Haiti and the Bahamas.

“The government urges organisations and persons to offer whatever assistance they can at this time to the people of the Republic of Haiti,” Mr Henfield’s statement said.