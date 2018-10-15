Transformer Explodes At Shopping Centre

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE fire services yesterday confirmed that a blown transformer resulted in a minor blaze at the Sea Grape Shopping Centre over the weekend.

Fire Services director, Chief Superintendent Walter Evans told The Tribune that operations at several stores in northeast corridor of the plaza were temporarily halted Saturday night after a transformer exploded and resulted in a minor fire.

He said fire services responded to the scene and the blaze was contained and resolved.

CSP Evans said no one was injured.