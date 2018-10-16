Contract With Landfill Manager 'Before Year's End'

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunmedia.net

ENVIRONMENT Minister Romauld Ferreira is eying a "before year's end" timeline for the completion of the New Providence Sanitary Landfill's investment and management contract between the government and the selected bidder.

The minister told The Tribune yesterday lawyers were working "feverishly" to complete the contractual agreement.

"We are working on the contractual agreement between the government and the selected bidder, so as soon as that process is finished we'll make an announcement," Mr Ferreira said.

"It is possible and very likely that it'll be wrapped up before the end of the year. But they are working on it feverishly and the lawyers are engaged now and as soon as everyone is satisfied we'll sign off on the agreement."

Providence Advisors/Waste Resources Development Group Consortium was chosen to assume management of the city dump and revealed in August the total cost for the undertaking was estimated at around $130m to complete.

Earlier this month, Mr Ferreira told Tribune Business that although there was a 30-day timeframe target for completion, it was not a "must meet deadline" as he and the government were more focused on getting the contract's terms and conditions correct to the satisfaction of both parties and New Providence's waste management needs.

At the time, he said: "I know they are trying to meet the deadline, but the logistics have to be sorted out and both sides have to be satisfied. Both sides have to commit to realistic expectations for the contract to be implemented, and the expectations have to meet the needs of the Bahamian people and needs of the country moving forward.

"This is an important first step in looking at the way we manage solid waste. It's the first of its kind in the country, and both sides are enthusiastic to complete the process and move on to the next phase."

He also said it could not be emphasised enough the importance of getting the terms with Providence Advisors/WRDG right, adding: "This is a contractual relationship entered into between two parties."

In August, when it was announced the consortium had been chosen, the minister did not reveal how much the group would be paid to transform the landfill into what will be known as the New Providence Ecology Park. However, he expressed confidence that the government "got it right" when compared to the efforts of the former Christie administration.

Still, definite timelines for when tangible changes could be seen or when the company will take over the dumpsite were not readily available.

During the summer, the minister said these key details have not been decided because the contract's finalisation has not yet happened.

The project will feature several sustainability measures and beneficial features for the immediate long-term health of the surrounding communities and environment, said Kenwood Kerr, chief executive officer of Providence Advisors, in August.

These include but are not limited to extinguishing all fires at the site and implementing operational measures to prevent such fires in the future; remediating the existing site's leaking toxins and health hazards transforming an ongoing nightmare for the site's neighbours into a well-run operation with much reduced environmental impacts; as well as keeping the site clear, secure and green with a lush natural vegetation cap.

The consortium said they will also ensure there is recycling, reusing and recovering at least 50 percent or more of the waste generated in New Providence; installing a landfill gas and leachate collection and management system, extending the current site's operational lifespan to at least 2052.

Creating 30 megawatts of green, renewable power inclusive of up to 15mw of solar power and up to the same amount of biomass generated power is also a feature of this new landfill.

There is also to be a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by some 220,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year, which is the equivalent of the emissions of 37,000 cars.

Eventually, a public mini golf course, fitness circuit and ecology park within a buffer zone will also be featured.