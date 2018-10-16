Training Programme To Reach At-Risk Youths

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

RECOGNISING the correlation between unemployment and crime, the Ministry of National Security yesterday signed a contract with the National Training Agency that will provide job training for 260 at-risk youth.

The 12-week long programme will begin on October 22 and is an initiative of the ministry's Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP). CSJP is funded by a $20m loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The ministry is using part of the proceeds of this loan to conduct the initiative, National Security Minister Marvin Dames said yesterday at the contract signing.

"Protecting our citizens' security and safety involves much more than responding effectively after a crime has already been committed," Mr Dames said.

"Tremendous resources must also be invested in practices that prevent criminal activity long before it takes place and control elements that initial and sustain acts of crime and violence."

Mr Dames said the CSJP represents a comprehensive, holistic approach to reducing crime in the country, combining preventative strategies with institutional strengthening activities at both the local and national levels.

He added following the conclusion of the 12-week programme, successful trainees will be able to search for work through the Ministry of Labour's public employment services system.

Labour Minister Dion Foulkes was also present at yesterday's signing, where he detailed how the programme will operate.

"The pilot seeks to train 260 at-risk youth in soft skills and technical skills, with concentration in hospitality and the retail business disciplines," Mr Foulkes said. "They will undergo (90 hours) of soft skills training, 90 hours of numeracy and literacy training, and 240 hours of technical skills over a 12-week period.

"The (NTA) has been a trailblazer in soft skills training and the overall development of young people for the workforce of The Bahamas," he added.

NTA executive director Gadville McDonald added there is a focus on the hospitality industry and retail sector because "greater opportunities" exist in these areas; however, he acknowledged that technological training is part of the "broader picture" of the NTA.

Mr McDonald also said "most" of the participants have already been identified, explaining the NTA has a "constant flow" of individuals who come in and apply to be part of their ongoing programmes.

CSJP project manager Dr Dorcas Cox added persons still have the opportunity to apply, noting there also will be future cohorts.

"The training starts on Monday, but this is just one cohort," Dr Cox said. "There will be several cohorts going on through 2019, 2020. In total, we're looking at 2,600 persons who will complete technical skills and 1,000 in soft skills, numeracy and literacy between now and 2021. So there is no end to - and then beyond the life of the loan - this continues."

Those wishing to apply or seeking more information can call the National Training Agency at 242-461-6000.