$6m For New Fleet Of Police Vehicles

By RIEL MAJOR

POLICE Commissioner Anthony Ferguson distributed more than 50 new vehicles, valued at about $6m, yesterday to various divisions and departments of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, including the new branch located in Grand Bahama.

Commissioner Ferguson said: “Assembled you’ll see some happy looking officers. Right now, we have just over 34 vehicles issued today, we have also sent to the brand-new station that was recently opened in Grand Bahama, we have sent four vehicles there to that station, two Jeeps and two cars, so you can imagine by the next couple of months the station should be well equipped.

“They will be presented with the keys and will drive off to go to those divisions and departments. I’m sure the Bahamian people will be very happy to know that officers are given more resources in order to make them safe. I expect to see a large number of vehicles complement the ones that are currently on division and in department.”

In total, 58 vehicles have been acquired.

Speaking to reporters at Police Headquarters, the commissioner said this was only the first phase of vehicles being issued and the approval for the second phase is being finalised. He said the public should see increased police presence with the addition of the new cars.

Commissioner Ferguson said: “You can expect to see more visibility, there are a number of vehicles on the road now but can you imagine what can happen when you see more vehicles out? That means more persons are mobile and could move around quickly and can respond to incidents and cover a wide area so it will act as a detour to criminals.”

He continued: “Physically (we) will be in all of the communities particularly in those communities where you have high criminal activity and we always talk about hot spots and we know where they are, and you know where they are, and we want to make sure you are safe while you are (Christmas) shopping.

“We have them shopping areas, y’all know where y’all like to go and shop and you look around, I want you to see the patrol cars nearby, so criminals will see them and deter them from taking any kind of action they would wish to take.”

The commissioner highlighted the importance of communities working along with the police officers to ensure a safer Bahamas. He said crime is trending down, adding police will continue to work to improve crime statistics.

Commissioner Ferguson said: “All of us live here in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, each and every one of us. The persons who visit the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, they love this place I love this place and so it’s very important that we come together as a team and make it very difficult for criminals to operate in our community.

“We are trending down, I think everybody can see that from the numbers in terms of homicides . . . Are we satisfied with the way armed robberies are? Absolutely not and we will continue to do our best to make sure we bring it right down.

“People have to understand and to give the commissioner an opportunity. He knows exactly what he wants to do, he created the plan so allow him to really roll the plan out.”

He also said the official crime statistics will be released at the end of the year and body cams will be introduced very soon to all frontline officers.