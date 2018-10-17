Group Hopes To Breathe New Life Into Long-Stalled Project

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

STALLED Long Island project Port St George has been given new life, according to a press release announcing plans for an entirely off-grid five-star hotel and spa, 515 luxury homes, and a 640-berth marina.

Star Resort Group Inc, in a statement yesterday, described the mixed-use development as the first “eco-engineered luxury waterfront destination” spanning from “coast to coast” featuring a 100-acre protected harbour and an 18-hole golf course.

When the project was unveiled in 2008, it was touted to create over 300 jobs on a 951.4-acre site in northern Long Island.

According to Tribune Business, it featured plans for a boutique hotel with 146 suites/villas; 60 boutique villas; more than 300 residential lots and 331 multi-family lots; and marinas with numerous boat slips; plus golf courses, a town centre and other resort/community amenities.

The project was projected to have an annual economic impact of between $54m to $90m, and at the time the developers had also signed a 25-year management agreement with Langham Hotels International. Some 875 construction workers were forecast to be employed over the build-out phase.

In 2014, developers Ian Moorcroft and his business partner Jon Houghton were said to be hunting for a joint venture partner to move the proposed $110m Port St George project forward.

In its release yesterday, Star Resort Group stated the proposed marina will be the largest in the country, and other sporting facilities include an Olympic-sized pool and solar-powered watercraft.

On its website, the project states Langham Hotels International will adopt a contemporary approach – a break from the tradition ‘grand hotel’ style of its city hotels. The hotel will reportedly occupy a 27.2-acre site on the coast surrounded by water on three sides.

There will be 500 condominiums and townhouses and 15 luxury villas, according to the press release, which noted each home will be equipped with a roadworthy, modified electric golf cart.

“Port St George is taking a major step toward operating entirely off-grid through extensive use of solar tiles and storage batteries,” according to the release issued yesterday.

“The mixed-use development will be designed for those seeking an experience characterised by an authentic Bahamian environment, luxurious, modern amenities and an eco-friendly lifestyle.”

It continued: “Port St George will exemplify the next evolution of luxury destinations, as eco-engineering and future-proofing is being incorporated into every aspect of the project.

“An organic hydroponics farm will provide fresh fruits and vegetables, reducing the need for imported products. Food waste will be distributed directly from residential and commercial structures to a composting centre, which will reduce waste and create a product for soil enrichment.

“Rainwater will be collected in cisterns and a solar-powered, reverse-osmosis desalinization plant will convert seawater into fresh, drinkable water for the development.”

Yesterday’s release flagged market research by industry specialist Richard Ragatz, of Ragatz Associates, who found the project an “attractive and proven concept” noting the “strong resort-residential real estate market throughout the Bahamas, limited competition and apparent untapped markets in specific price levels.”

Star Resort Group President Duane Gerenser said: “Port St George will serve as a vibrant oasis from which to explore the untouched wonders of Long Island.

“The sustainable development will create an environment that is inclusive of the Bahamian people and local culture, an uncommon effort among many secluded luxury resorts.

Mr Gerenser said: “The eco-engineered project will bring employment opportunities, provide athletic facilities and instruction to local schools, and offer a platform for artists, craftspeople, and entrepreneurs to thrive.”

The Tribune tried to contact several government officials for comment yesterday, but up to press time received no response.