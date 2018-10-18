Murder Charge Is Dropped

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

JUST over three months after a 20-year-old man was arraigned on charges of murder and attempted murder, prosecutors yesterday produced a written directive from the Office of the Attorney General requesting the more serious charge not be pursued.

Matthew Knowles, of Sunshine Park, was due to return to court on November 14 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was accused of murdering 65-year-old Errol Williams, a security guard at AF Adderley Junior High school while he was on duty on June 12.

Williams was accosted and then attacked by two armed assailants.

Police said at some point during this interaction, Williams was shot in his body and died at the scene.

The nolle prosequi was presented by police prosecutor ASP Barrington Miller.

The decision was conveyed to Knowles by Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, who informed him the announced course of action was unusual at this stage of the case.

Additionally, Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt told Knowles to view the directive as a gift from God; telling him he should be grateful and give thanks for the outcome.

However, despite the good news, Knowles informed the court he was still awaiting service of a VBI in his attempted murder case.

"They put two on me," he told Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt, "I have to come back."

Knowles now stands accused only of the attempted murder of Travis Roker on June 17.