Tributes To Permanent Secretary

THE Cabinet Office has advised that the public service has lost a dedicated competent officer after the death of Christina Brown, deputy permanent secretary, who died on Friday, October 12.

Brown joined the public service in 1973 as a clerk at the Ministry of Education.

“During her service there, her dedication and efficiency were noted and commended and led to her secondment to the Cabinet Office. Twenty-six of her 45 years as a public officer were spent at the Cabinet Office,” a statement from the Cabinet Office noted.

“As early as 1994, Mrs Brown served as secretary to the Senate where her habit of routinely working beyond the normal hours of work contributed to her steady rise thorough the public service. At the Cabinet Office she moved from chief executive officer up to deputy permanent secretary, all the while improving her academic qualifications at the College of The Bahamas, culminating in a Bachelor of Arts degree in public administration.

“Mrs Brown will be remembered as the officer who was charged with responsibility for the Official Gazette, for assistance with national events, for pending legislation and as clerk of the Senate. Mrs Christina Brown will be deeply missed by legislators, senior colleagues and others in the public service and the entire Cabinet Office family.

“The Cabinet Office extends sincere condolences to the family of Christina Brown in their time of bereavement.”