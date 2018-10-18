Why I Have Faith In Our Police Force

EDITOR, The Tribune

OVER the decades our Police Commissioners, who worked in the Criminal Investigation Department (CDU) learned to appreciate the need for an efficient and effective police service.

They were exposed to the frustrations of the victims of crimes against the property where hard working Bahamians lost valuable property to criminals. They very often met with victims of violent crimes; rape and other sexual offences, armed robberies and murders.

The grief and the loss suffered by the families renewed your commitment to that portion of the oath; the prevention and detection of crime. The present Commissioner of Police Mr Ferguson was attached to the CDU for many years and was the lead investigator in serious crimes, in particular murder and armed robberies. His performance was efficient and effective, with good results.

ACP Fernander is in charge of crime management. He is a dedicated detective, with a successful history in crime detection, a man of integrity and physical ability.

Most importantly, a great leader and teacher of personnel associated with him, the Hon Marvin Deans, Minister of National Security, was also a member of the Criminal Investigation Department and eventually the Head of the Department. He was a man of action, often seen on the streets and where the action was, that involved law enforcement.

It appears to me that our police force is now involved in a renewed thrust in its war on crime. I call it aggressive policing, that appears to be having commendable results in all areas of crime detection.

Over the past months there have been several arrests for criminal activity and the recovery of illicit drugs, guns, money and the detection of crime, notably murders are impressive. Public relations have been improving and morale in the Force is high.

We are winning the war and must maintain the pressure. Our courts must endeavour to implement speedy trials. J Edgar Hoover the first head of the FBI wrote: Murder is not a preventable crime and the most effective solution to crime is early detection, arrests, quick prosecution and the appropriate punishment. I have faith in our police force.

PAUL THOMPSON Sr

Nassau

September 26, 2018