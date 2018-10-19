Accident And Emergency Week Gets Underway Saturday

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The 2nd annual Accident and Emergency Week will kick off on Saturday, with a 5K Fun, Run, Walk event, followed by a fete and awards ceremony at the Rand Memorial Hospital grounds.

Dr Michelle Sweeting, clinical director and emergency medicine consultant at the A&E, said that the event is just one of several activities that are planned to encourage cooperation between the public and the A&E doctors and nurses.

This year’s theme is, “Advancing Healthcare & Exceeding Challenges”.

At a press conference on Friday, Dr Sweeting said A&E Week will be held from October 20-28. She said one of the main events will be the Fun, Run, Walk at 6am followed by the fete at 9am.

Dr Perez said registration for the Fun, Run, Walk begins at 5am and the event will start at the Sir Charles Hayward Library on the Mall Drive. The route will travel north on the Mall to the Grand Bahama International Airport and back south on the Mall to the Rand Memorial Hospital.

Registered participants will receive a water bottle, towel and t-shirt.

At 9am, the A&E Fete will get underway at the RMH western parking lot. There will be healthy lifestyle booths, decadent food booths, and a kids’ corner. They will also be providing health screenings, such as blood pressure and blood glucose testing, HIV testing, and Body Mass Index testing.

Dr Francisco-Woodside said that there will be referrals for dietary consultation, HIV consultation and patient education.

She said there will also be a First Aid booth manned by EMS personnel, and Renu Day Spa will be offering massages. A representative of Baptist Health will also be on hand.

Some of the activities on Saturday include an aerobic session by Charmaine McNabb at 10am; first line dance session by Lucner Timothy at 12noon; Meditation and Yoga sessions by Kim Ferguson will begin at 1pm; and the second line dance session at 2pm.

Dr Sweeting said the fete will also feature healthy food and a variety of delicious treats.

“We are encouraging the public to come and meet the doctors and nurses, and the whole support team; it will be a family event with a bouncing castle, popcorn, face painting, cotton candy, and DJ Sky will be there,” she said.

Dr Latoya Storr said that food and crafts vendors will be selling their wares from exotic drinks, healthy smoothies, sweet treats such as guava duff, ice-cream, and native dishes. Ms Storr said native crafts and artwork will also be on sale.

On Tuesday, October 23, there will be an interpersonal and inter-relation workshop conducted by Chief Supt Loretta Mackey.

On Wednesday, October 24, is the CME conference for nurses and physicians. On Friday, October 26, there will be A&E Staff Awards ceremony. The event will culminate with a church service at the Church of the Ascension on Sunday, October 28.

Dr Florinda extended thanks to all their sponsors including East Asian Cuisine, and Pier One Restaurant, Super Bucks and Uniform Factory, Bellevue Business Center, Health Enhancing Pharmacy, Dolly Madison Home Center, Award and Signs Center, Freeport Advertising and Designing, Coshell Limited, Waterkeepers Bahamas, Save the Bays, and BTC, UNEXSO, Flamingo Air, Bath and Body Signature Choices, Renu Day Spa, Chappies Pharmacy, KrossTown, and Playtime Sports.