Humane Society Of Grand Bahama Prepares To Celebrate Its First 50 Years

IN 1968 the Humane Society of Grand Bahama was founded “to protect God’s creatures in times of trouble on Grand Bahama island.”

Today this mantra is the fundamental reason HSGB is going strong some 50 years later and firmly committed to alleviating animal overpopulation and suffering on the island.

On Saturday, November 17 at the Bahamas Union of Teacher’s building, HSGB will host Golden Jubilee gala, along with title sponsor the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

“We ask everyone to join us as we spend an evening reminiscing and celebrating the past 50 years,” said HSGB President Joseph Darville. “Our shelter has accomplished much for Grand Bahama animals; we will celebrate all those who have made it possible while looking to the future.”

HSGB receives no government support and continues to honour its founders by organising free spay/neuter campaigns, facilitate adoptions, host humane education programmes and it pays for rescue partnerships. “Every animal deserves a chance at life and a forever home,” said Tip Burrows, HSGB executive director.

“We try to provide that for as many as we can while maintaining a fiscal responsibility to the animals already in our care. We believe that everything we can do to increase an animal’s adoptability can contribute to one more precious life saved.”

The gala which will also serve as a fundraiser for the over 200 dogs and cats in the current care of the shelter, will feature live music by well-known singer Ryan Carroll, the Panache jazz trio, and the Soul Sistas & House of Hoops and Dreams Band. The event will also feature the infamous Humane Society silent auction items and appetizers and buffet dinner catered by Roxy - Jasmine Roxbury.

Tickets are on sale now at the Humane Society. To learn more, email hsgbgala@yahoo.com, or call 727.2477 or 439.1049 or visit the group’s social media pages.