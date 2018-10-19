Straight To The Point ...

EDITOR, The Tribune

LIGHTHOUSE Point. So much of what I read is emotion ... are there any facts?

The Pro-Disney people say this plan will create jobs and opportunities. Disney already has a private Cruise port, what can be learned from there?

Question: How many Bahamians are employed at CC. (rumour says 55 of 160; this would mean the 120 - 150 jobs in Disney’s LHP proposal are more like 40 or 50 jobs). Did they ever hire 150 Bahamians to work at CC?

Question: How many 3rd party vendors are there at Castaway Cay? Are they start-up opportunities, or are they just another business venture for otherwise successful business people?

Question: How many 3rd party vendors have failed at CC?

Question: How much training and investment did Disney provide to help 3rd party vendors get started?



Question: when will Disney start to train and hire the tourism related permanent positions?



The LPP people say their plan will create jobs and opportunities.

Question: How many Bahamians are employed by the LHP partners? (rumour says 10 Bahamians at Leon Levy Preserve, one foreigner; about 70 at OEF, and 55 Bahamians at the Island School are these numbers correct?).

Question: Does LPP have any third party vendor experience? What are the successes and failures?



Question: How much training and investment has LPP provided to help Bahamian businesses get started?

Question: when will LPP start to train and hire the tourism related permanent positions?



Pro-LPP people say the cruise port will damage the reef. There are two cruise ship ports at South Eleuthera.



Question: Did anyone do a study to look at the reef at Princess Cay or Half-Moon Cay or Castaway Cay to see how the reefs are responding to cruise ships?

The pro-Disney people say they will protect Bahamian culture. If I look at Castaway Cay on YouTube all I see is Mickey Mouse culture.



Question: Has Disney ever built a cruise port that protects local culture? or do they ‘Disneyfy’ everything everywhere?

Pro-LPP people say that their eco-lodge will bring tourists.



Question: Are there any of these eco-lodges in the Bahamas. How many people do they employ? Do they create full-time jobs?



The pro-Disney people say that they will keep access to all of Lighthouse Point open to all Bahamians.



Question: Has anyone talked to port authority to see if this is possible?

I do not begin to know how to find the answers to most of these questions. I am hopeful your reporting team can help.



LOUISE P

Eleuthera,

October 17, 2018