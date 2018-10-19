Woman And Teen Charged With Attempting To Smuggle Drugs Into Department Of Corrections

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 24-year-old woman and a teenager were charged in a Magistrate’s Court on Friday with attempting to smuggle drugs into the Bahamas Department of Corrections in a plate of food earlier this week.

Shafara Shaquall Lewis, of Coconut Grove, and the 17-year-old, were both charged before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on one count each of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and conspiring to commit the offence on Wednesday.

The teenager was further charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs, though the prosecution claims he was found with the drugs in question on the following day.

Concerning the first two charges, it is alleged that on the date in question, the two conspired to and were ultimately caught with more than an ounce of marijuana intending to supply it to another.

According to reports, shortly before 10am a woman went to the Fox Hill facility to take a plate of food for an inmate. Prison officials examined the food and found a quantity of marijuana. The woman was consequently detained and turned over to Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers.

Both Lewis and the 17-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the matter was adjourned to October 23.

Their attorney, Ian Cargill, indicated to the court that his clients might take a “certain course” with respect to their charges, however, no further explanation was given.

Both Lewis and the teenager were remanded into custody until the adjourned date. They have the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.