How Much Does Crime Affect Tourism?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

CAN the Commissioner of Police release the statistics of crimes against ‘tourists’ - petty to serious for the past six years. I suspect you will be genuinely surprised if this is not an issue.

Why? Simple. A high percentage of stay over visitors never leave their resort … they arrive of Thursday-Friday early and leave Sunday PM or early Monday and never leave the confines of the resort. This is a make believe issue of our Ministry of Tourism so why God only knows as today every issue that is put on the internet goes global. So crime affects tourism - can the Director General explain then how in the past 24 months Jamaica’s tourism has boomed when Districts of Jamaica have been under a State of Emergency?

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau

October 19, 2018