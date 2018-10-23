Jean Rony: I’M Tired, They Know Who I Am, They Just Playing A Game

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

BAHAMAS-born Jean Rony Jean-Charles pledged yesterday to fight for his right to remain in the country as he pushed back against speculation over his ability to prove his identity.

The 35-year-old at the centre of a legal battle that has far-reaching implications for the country’s immigration and citizenship laws, told The Tribune he lives in constant fear of being sent back to Haiti.

“I’m tired of everything,” he said. “I just want to get it over with so I can know what to do, to stop stressing out, to stop thinking.

“I dream about it all the time, all the time, it come back again when I went to (the Court of Appeal), so now I start dreaming about it.

“I don’t like those type dreams (of Haiti). Just having to stay in one spot with nothing to do, the heat, I really don’t want to go back, the smoke.

“I done ain’ know nobody like that,” he added. “It feel like I’m some lil’ dog, like lil’ children have to stay in one spot. To just get water you have to go way over there, to have to climb that mountain again.”

Mr Jean-Charles was picked up during a routine immigration patrol in the Fire Trail Road area on September 18, 2017, and deported to Haiti some two months later on November 24, 2017.

Last week, the Court of Appeal set aside the Supreme Court ruling that ordered his return to the country, and mandated constitutional relief from the government.

In their written ruling, Sir Michael Barnett, with fellow Court of Appeal justices Jon Isaacs, and Hartman Longley, stated there could be no finding of a constitutional breach as it related to Mr Jean-Charles’ detention and deportation, due to lack of certainty over his identity.

“I feel bad about that,” Mr Jean-Charles said, “it makes me feel like they don’t believe me, like I didn’t born here, but I did. It’s my fault still, I was supposed to apply for my papers. But I got plenty people who know me from small growing up, being in school, I got proof I can prove. I’ll fight to stay here.

“I could see if I was born over there (in Haiti),” Mr Jean-Charles continued, “it would have been different. I wouldn’t even worry about this right now. But I ain’ even born there to be going through all this trouble now. It ain’ like they can’t go in the system and pull up my files. I’m sure they can find them, they can go to the hospital and all.

“They know who I is,” he said.

“They just playing stuck up, they know just who I is. I gone to prison before and I got released. They have plenty things they can check, they just playing a game.”

During the Supreme Court trial, the Department of Immigration stated that an adult Haitian national who gave his name as “Jean Charles” and stated his date of birth as December 1, 1985, was arrested and detained by immigration officers during a routine status check on Fire Trail Road.

The man also reportedly confirmed his identity as “Jean Charles,” date of birth December 1, 1985 during a roll call of passengers before boarding the plane.

The department added there was no record or conclusive evidence, based on information provided at the time, that Jean Charles and Jean Rony Jean-Charles are the same person.

During a previous interview with The Tribune in Haiti, Mr Jean-Charles insisted he told officials repeatedly during his detention that his birth date is December 5, 1982.

Yesterday, he admitted he provided an incorrect date when he was first processed.

“That day I guess I was nervous, that wasn’t my real date of birth,” Mr Jean-Charles said yesterday.

“I was nervous, when I looked at it I realised it was wrong but I couldn’t scotch it (cross it out). After I gave them that the first time, they put me in the dorm, and so much people been around to me after that.

“I give them the right date and I wrote the name too after that. I always telling them the right date of birth, I don’t know if they ever checked. Every time they came, I gave them the right date. Even when the Haitian consulate been over there - I told them.”

Back in February, the Haitian Embassy in Nassau told The Tribune it had no record of Mr Jean-Charles deportation.

The embassy confirmed, at the time, it delegates two consular agents to notify individuals at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre of their impending deportation.

Mr Jean-Charles said: “I was telling them check my name, check please I’m sure you will see my name in the system. They (immigration) don’t care though, they shipping ya. They don’t care in the back there.

“If they had listened to me this wouldn’t have happened,” he said.

“Before they arrest me, I told them I’m a Bahamian, I’m going to work. I told them before you handcuff me let me walk on the bus then. I gone. (Men) around there who know me was like, ‘oh you gone catch a ride eh?’ That day I was sick, and my birthday was coming too, I had to do my birthday in Haiti.

“This got me still thinking, I don’t want to be walking on the street and they pick me up start asking me all types of questions carry me again. Some people tell me they see on the news where they say if they see me on the road anywhere they gonna catch me. I don’t know. “Fred Smith (his attorney) call me and tell me don’t worry about that. It’s like I’m a target. It have me parry (paranoid), it have me thinking.”

Attorney General Carl Bethel has previously said the case of Mr Jean-Charles placed the government in a position uncovered by law or the Constitution, and also exposes a significant and far-reaching legal challenge over the verification of birth certificates.

Mr Bethel told The Tribune last week Mr Jean-Charles would be “accorded a fair opportunity to prove that he is the person who is in the birth certificate” submitted in court documents.

In an interview with The Tribune earlier this month, Immigration Minister Brent Symonette explained the department relied on numerous elements to verify the identity of people seeking citizenship. He spoke generally to The Tribune on the current overhaul of immigration laws currently underway, and the challenges presented by widespread fraud.

“A lot of times you have to verify yourself in another way,” Mr Symonette said.

“First of all in the case of (older) persons (using an affidavit) that was the only way to do it. Now we can test, you traveled, certificate of identity, you’ve been to schools, you’ve been christened, or baptized. So there are a lot more ways of checking who you are now.”

For his part, Mr Jean-Charles believes he will be able to successfully prove his claim to his own birth certificate.

He reportedly went to Albury Sayles Primary, T G Glover Primary, S C McPherson Junior High, and C V Bethel Senior School. He did not graduate from C V Bethel, he said.

At 16, Mr Jean-Charles said he was arrested for possession of a marijuana joint. He was fined and sentenced to one month in prison. He was also reportedly in hospital several years ago for blood poisoning, which left him with recurring episodes of numbness in his legs.

“I is Jean Rony, it’s me,” he said. “I is a good person, I don’t be in trouble. I stay out of trouble, stay out of people way. I’m a hard worker I get the job done, I’m no lazy person. No I didn’t graduate (high school). I thought about it now. I would, if they let me.

“I can’t answer right now,” he said when asked what he wanted to do with his life, and whether winning his case will give him a new chance at life.

“I’m definitely thinking about it, like starting a family, to slow down,” Mr Jean-Charles said.

“It’s a chance, it’s a 50/50 chance but I can’t answer right now.”