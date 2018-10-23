Jean Rony: I’M Tired, They Know Who I Am, They Just Playing A Game

By AVA TURNQUEST
BAHAMAS-born Jean Rony Jean-Charles pledged yesterday to fight for his right to remain in the country as he pushed back against speculation over his ability to prove his identity.
The 35-year-old at the centre of a legal battle that has far-reaching implications for the country’s immigration and citizenship laws, told The Tribune he lives in constant fear of being sent back to Haiti.
“I’m tired of everything,” he said. “I just want to get it over with so I can know what to do, to stop stressing out, to stop thinking.
“I dream about it all the time, all the time, it come back again when I went to (the Court of Appeal), so now I start dreaming about it.
“I don’t like those type dreams (of Haiti). Just having to stay in one spot with nothing to do, the heat, I really don’t want to go back, the smoke.
“I done ain’ know nobody like that,” he added. “It feel like I’m some lil’ dog, like lil’ children have to stay in one spot. To just get water you have to go way over there, to have to climb that mountain again.”
Mr Jean-Charles was picked up during a routine immigration patrol in the Fire Trail Road area on September 18, 2017, and deported to Haiti some two months later on November 24, 2017.
Last week, the Court of Appeal set aside the Supreme Court ruling that ordered his return to the country, and mandated constitutional relief from the government.
In their written ruling, Sir Michael Barnett, with fellow Court of Appeal justices Jon Isaacs, and Hartman Longley, stated there could be no finding of a constitutional breach as it related to Mr Jean-Charles’ detention and deportation, due to lack of certainty over his identity.
“I feel bad about that,” Mr Jean-Charles said, “it makes me feel like they don’t believe me, like I didn’t born here, but I did. It’s my fault still, I was supposed to apply for my papers. But I got plenty people who know me from small growing up, being in school, I got proof I can prove. I’ll fight to stay here.
“I could see if I was born over there (in Haiti),” Mr Jean-Charles continued, “it would have been different. I wouldn’t even worry about this right now. But I ain’ even born there to be going through all this trouble now. It ain’ like they can’t go in the system and pull up my files. I’m sure they can find them, they can go to the hospital and all.
“They know who I is,” he said.
“They just playing stuck up, they know just who I is. I gone to prison before and I got released. They have plenty things they can check, they just playing a game.”
During the Supreme Court trial, the Department of Immigration stated that an adult Haitian national who gave his name as “Jean Charles” and stated his date of birth as December 1, 1985, was arrested and detained by immigration officers during a routine status check on Fire Trail Road.
The man also reportedly confirmed his identity as “Jean Charles,” date of birth December 1, 1985 during a roll call of passengers before boarding the plane.
The department added there was no record or conclusive evidence, based on information provided at the time, that Jean Charles and Jean Rony Jean-Charles are the same person.
During a previous interview with The Tribune in Haiti, Mr Jean-Charles insisted he told officials repeatedly during his detention that his birth date is December 5, 1982.
Yesterday, he admitted he provided an incorrect date when he was first processed.
“That day I guess I was nervous, that wasn’t my real date of birth,” Mr Jean-Charles said yesterday.
“I was nervous, when I looked at it I realised it was wrong but I couldn’t scotch it (cross it out). After I gave them that the first time, they put me in the dorm, and so much people been around to me after that.
“I give them the right date and I wrote the name too after that. I always telling them the right date of birth, I don’t know if they ever checked. Every time they came, I gave them the right date. Even when the Haitian consulate been over there - I told them.”
Back in February, the Haitian Embassy in Nassau told The Tribune it had no record of Mr Jean-Charles deportation.
The embassy confirmed, at the time, it delegates two consular agents to notify individuals at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre of their impending deportation.
Mr Jean-Charles said: “I was telling them check my name, check please I’m sure you will see my name in the system. They (immigration) don’t care though, they shipping ya. They don’t care in the back there.
“If they had listened to me this wouldn’t have happened,” he said.
“Before they arrest me, I told them I’m a Bahamian, I’m going to work. I told them before you handcuff me let me walk on the bus then. I gone. (Men) around there who know me was like, ‘oh you gone catch a ride eh?’ That day I was sick, and my birthday was coming too, I had to do my birthday in Haiti.
“This got me still thinking, I don’t want to be walking on the street and they pick me up start asking me all types of questions carry me again. Some people tell me they see on the news where they say if they see me on the road anywhere they gonna catch me. I don’t know. “Fred Smith (his attorney) call me and tell me don’t worry about that. It’s like I’m a target. It have me parry (paranoid), it have me thinking.”
Attorney General Carl Bethel has previously said the case of Mr Jean-Charles placed the government in a position uncovered by law or the Constitution, and also exposes a significant and far-reaching legal challenge over the verification of birth certificates.
Mr Bethel told The Tribune last week Mr Jean-Charles would be “accorded a fair opportunity to prove that he is the person who is in the birth certificate” submitted in court documents.
In an interview with The Tribune earlier this month, Immigration Minister Brent Symonette explained the department relied on numerous elements to verify the identity of people seeking citizenship. He spoke generally to The Tribune on the current overhaul of immigration laws currently underway, and the challenges presented by widespread fraud.
“A lot of times you have to verify yourself in another way,” Mr Symonette said.
“First of all in the case of (older) persons (using an affidavit) that was the only way to do it. Now we can test, you traveled, certificate of identity, you’ve been to schools, you’ve been christened, or baptized. So there are a lot more ways of checking who you are now.”
For his part, Mr Jean-Charles believes he will be able to successfully prove his claim to his own birth certificate.
He reportedly went to Albury Sayles Primary, T G Glover Primary, S C McPherson Junior High, and C V Bethel Senior School. He did not graduate from C V Bethel, he said.
At 16, Mr Jean-Charles said he was arrested for possession of a marijuana joint. He was fined and sentenced to one month in prison. He was also reportedly in hospital several years ago for blood poisoning, which left him with recurring episodes of numbness in his legs.
“I is Jean Rony, it’s me,” he said. “I is a good person, I don’t be in trouble. I stay out of trouble, stay out of people way. I’m a hard worker I get the job done, I’m no lazy person. No I didn’t graduate (high school). I thought about it now. I would, if they let me.
“I can’t answer right now,” he said when asked what he wanted to do with his life, and whether winning his case will give him a new chance at life.
“I’m definitely thinking about it, like starting a family, to slow down,” Mr Jean-Charles said.
“It’s a chance, it’s a 50/50 chance but I can’t answer right now.”
bogart 6 hours, 5 minutes ago
He needs to be telling them ...he enrolling in Primary schools again......for free schooling .....for all migrants .....where they cannot ask any questions of his citizenship ...or any questions of his parents nationality.....disregarding obvious ...national secutity concerns who is in da country borders......you cannot leads dis man up a path for schooling at taxpayers expemse paying all this money........teaching him....'bout great Bahamian heroes....to.speaks da Queens english....erryting geared to continue living in da Bahamas.....not scrap of Creole language or Haiti heroes.....dem wants to sends him back....regardless whether he applies or not in space of 12 months..after whole 18 years of accepting him widdout asking him for his legal status or parents status to be in the classrooms...educated wid pore Bahamian taxpayers money....18 years !!!!.........then..drops him like a hot potato
licks2 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
You are one of the loud mouth persons talking nonsense when he and his lawyer were all over the place "using up his good will" all up in the people's faces. . .I told yall that his lawyer, RB, himself and people like you were talking foolishness and he was the one who have to pay for their crap!! Now the rule of law gat he tail" he and you want to come back and ask them same people yall dissed all over the place for a "lil break". . .they will give you none. . .that's how the Bahamian are. . .ask our politicians. . .when you talk bad all up in their faces. . .they will "hold it in for you". All this talk about where his information can be found and he and his backers een gone looking like crazy as yet? This nation will not help him for joining with his backers and dissing them internationally!!
John 6 hours, 2 minutes ago
Mr. Jean-Charles and his attorney gave the Government of The Bahamas a black eye. In fact, they went even further than that and, if only for a moment, held the country by its most delicate parts, vis-a-vis, the apparent flaws in its immigration laws or the improper procedures carried out by the immigration department, And it was revealed that the Bahamas may not be the only victim to the Haitian immigration problem, but some accused of being illegal, but were born and raised in the Bahamas, probably dozens of them, may be sitting and suffering in the back hills of Haiti, a foreign place and a strange country they never knew. So is it now the time for both The Bahamas and Jean-Charles to bury the hatchet? to lay down the tools of battle and come to some middle ground. Can Charles be given, if only the documents of residency in this country, with the rights to file for citizenship at a later time, and this episode be used as a teaching moment for everyone? Or will Charles be grabbed up at the most early opportunity and shipped back off to a country he claims he never knew?
licks2 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
Wrong approach. . .you don't fight and black-up the people's eyes internationally. . .lose the battle. . .THEN ASK THE WINNER TO "LETS BURY THE HATCHET"!! He took his bitty self. . .and let those fools "run him up on breaks"". . .now his case is mandated by the court. . .the government just can't "give him a break". . .citizens can now demand that the government stay with the court ruling in this case. . .the court has ruled!! He can only go to the PC or he get swing!! THAT'S THE RULE HIS FRIENDS AND LAWYERS PLAYED WITH THE PEOPLE OF THE BAHAMAS!! THEY MUST FOLLOW THROUGH OR THEIR HARD HEADEDNESS WILL AFFECT MANY MORE PERSONS IN THE SITUATION LIKE MR. JEAN!!
The_Oracle 5 hours, 10 minutes ago
Our successive administrations have been taught many lessons, but they do not learn, preferring the heavy hand of personal power, ignoring Authority under rule of law. Un-Constitutional action is their preferred course of action or, inaction. A society unwilling to challenge the often false assertions of the Elected and appointed will suffer the consequences of their silent consent. When a Man's future hangs in the balance, the travesties of self determination are all the more apparent.
licks2 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
THE COURT HAS RULED MR. . ."WHAT THE HELL YOU GERN ON WITH? STAY OUT OF SERIOUS DIALOGUE IF YOU WILL CONTINUE TO TALK NONSENSE. . .TALKING ABOUT THE RULE OF LAW AND THEN ADVOCATE RULE BY MOB. . .TAKE YA CASE TO THE PC. . .OR JUST STAY QUITE COS YOON MAKING NO SENSE!!
John 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
And the thing about this eye-opening episode is that many young Bahamian men or their family members also claim they (the young men, and now even young women), have been arrested, had false charges put on them by police officers and sent to prison (on remand) and their cases are never called for many years. And so they sit in prison for many years because their families do not have the means to get legal assistance. And they grow angrier by the minute, sitting in prison and lost in a prison system for crimes they apparently did not commit. And when they are finally released, they come out with an ankle bracelet or labelled as 'being known to police, which continues to make their lives more unbearable. Whatever happened with the case of the young jet-ski operator who was accused of rape several years ago and sent to jail on remand?
licks2 4 hours, 23 minutes ago
WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT? Do you really think that after the government had to pay for two recent cases of "people rotting in jail" we/they will allow such injustice to carry on? Now if any up there where they family don't have money. . .you blame the system for that? Think some times before you write. . .
John 38 minutes ago
You need to think before you respond..and especially when you respond ignorantly so.. If an innocent person is in jail, rotting even, and his family doesn't have the means to defend him or get him out, then whose fault is it? The laws of natural justice (and of the Bahamas) say innocent until proven guilty. And everyone is entitled to justice...It is a wicked law that preys on young innocent victims and sends them to jail, and you are wicked for upholding.it. but we understand. . . "You must not exploit or oppress a foreign resident, for you yourselves were foreigners in the land of Egypt. 22You must not mistreat any widow or orphan. 23If you do mistreat them, and they cry out to Me in distress, I will surely hear their cry.…" says the Lord God Almighty.
licks2 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
Mr. Jean played a dangerous game of "spitting in the faces of the Bahamian people". . .the Bahamian people demanded our government to "deal with this nonsense" and the only avenue left open to us by Mr. Jean, his lawyer and Right Bahamas was "the law is the law. . . any shame yinna suffer just suck it up"!!! The table turned on them as me and others warned. . .so now they want to "suck up to the people". . .its too late for that. . .the court has ruled!!! IT'S OVER FOR MR. JEAN. . .HE PROVES WHO HE IS OR HE IS GONE. . .AND IF THEY GO TO THE PC. . .PLENTY MORE LIKE HIM GONE TOO!!
geostorm 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
@licks2, well said!! Now WE the PEOPLE rest our case. Let him go to the Privy Council. I am sick and tired of people taking advantage of us!
jackbnimble 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
This is what happens when you allow illegals them to enter the country unchecked and then attend school without papers. All that free education and yet he can hardly speak English and not a soul can say they went to school with him. I'm surprised he's not still pushing that story about his papers being lost in a fire. I guess that didn't wash with the courts.
Too many illegals are running around with forged documents and I suspect he's one of them.
Hope they challenge this case all the way to the Privy Council and then deport him. This will shut that Smith man up and send a message to the rest.
bogart 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
Re: Jackbnimble....you quite intelligently see the challenge in the govt following their policy......or as some politicians say ...follow the "rules" ...policy...in dis case the ....free education.....without any being denied....and no questions asked of their parents nationality....Any ...Bahamian should....be outraged at the breach of National Security and Immigration laws from inception..and this goes on at great rxpense of taxpayers....many stoires of bona fide Bahamian children being outnumbered in classrooms...and then the part with the Citizdnship Notices in papers for years requesting of the public....and only recently they has photo id to see...even though many people share close ...similar names....not all is perfect..laws on Gender Equality...Quieting....some "rules".....and noone should be censured threatened...victimized..intimidated...in getting to the truth...solution that brings greater stability to da nation....
bogart 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
Re: Jackbnimble...on the many names and challenges identification details..critical from the school...just .... google criminal suspect rony jean
John 35 minutes ago
Well pindling deported several white gangsters and so did Hubert Ingraham. But if this man can prove he was born in the Bahamas and lived here all his natural life, he cannot be deported. he may no longer be entitled to citizenship, but he cannot legally be deported from the Bahamas...and Haiti should not accept him as such.
TheMadHatter 33 minutes ago
"“I don’t like those type dreams (of Haiti). Just having to stay in one spot with nothing to do, the heat, I really don’t want to go back, the smoke."
Yet people in Haiti continue to have children by the zillions to live there, heat up, and breath smoke.
Why do Haitians hate their children so much? It's hard to have compassion for peoppe who hate children and abuse them.
