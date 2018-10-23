Outrunning Hunger In The Bahamas

HANDS for Hunger will host its first ever community fun run and walk on November 3 to help raise awareness of food insecurity.

The OutRun Hunger 5k/10k community run/walk is also part of the charity’s special celebrations to mark its tenth year of service.

“This event is all about creating awareness around the very real issue of hunger in The Bahamas and coming together as a community to do something about it,” said Zeleka Knowles, executive director of Hands for Hunger.

“It’s estimated that around one in six people in The Bahamas are chronically hungry. Many more people than you might realise quietly suffer with the issue of hunger, and this event is another way that we can each help our neighbours who are in need.”

Hands for Hunger was founded on the basis of responding to neighbours in need, a press release from the group said. In 2008 a group of students saw that New Providence had an abundance of excess food even while a large number of residents struggled to feed themselves and their families, and decided to do something about it.

From day one, the organisation’s focus has been on feeding New Providence’s hungry residents and reducing food waste.

Hands for Hunger started out with one truck and a small group of volunteers. Today, ten years later, it operates with a full-time team, two refrigerated trucks that collect and distribute food six days a week, and has expanded its programming to broaden its reach into the community, including schools, disaster relief and non-perishable food drives.

“We’ve come a long way but we still have a lot more work ahead of us,” said Ms Knowles. “We are so grateful to our food donors, agency partners, volunteers, corporate donors and individual supporters who have made it possible for us to help so many in need over the last ten years.”

OutRun Hunger starts Saturday, November 3, 6.30am at Arawak Cay and is open to all ages and fitness levels. The run/walk will be certified by the Bahamas Association of Certified Officials (BACO).

Registration is $25 for adults and $15 for children, plus five items of non-perishable food, to be brought to the event on race day. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards helping Hands for Hunger fulfill its mission to eliminate unnecessary huger and food waste in The Bahamas. The food donations will help restock Hands for Hunger’s pantry in time for the holidays.

Post-race activities include a raffle, massage tent, yoga on the beach, Zumba, free coffee and donuts and more. Prizes will be awarded to overall adult male, female and children’s winners. A food truck will also be on site.

Register online at handsforhunger.org at the Hands for Hunger office, NPCC, Blake Road or Bahamas Vision Centre in the Harbour Bay Shopping Plaza. Or call 327-1660 or email info@handsforhunger.org for more information.