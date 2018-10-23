Spay And Neuter Clinic Helps For Free

THE Mount Moriah constituency held a spay and neuter clinic in partnership with animal advocacy group BAARK! on the weekend.

The free community service, aimed at curbing the number of stray animals on the streets of New Providence, was held at Government High School on Saturday and Sunday.

The Bahamas Alliance for Animal Rights and Kindness, or BAARK!, actively promotes spay/neuter and education projects to create cleaner, safer and more responsible communities.

Since forming in 2009, Baark! has worked to reduce the number of homeless animals on the streets of The Bahamas through sterilisation programmes such as TNR (Trap-Neuter- Return) and providing subsidies for low-income families with owned pets.