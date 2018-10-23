Time For Transparency

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Lighthouse Pointe approval for Disney…We hear again - National Economic Council…where in law is this constituted? A figment of successive governments from Pindlings’ time. Look only Cabinet sitting with a quorum may make such decisions…NEC does not exist so stop!

Big task ahead for the Heads of Agreement…An application to BIA/Bahamas Investment Authority requires the applicant to list what incentives-tax breaks is asking for so I suggest government will be well advised to publish what Disney has already asked for? Don’t you, Mr Prime Minister, believe in transparency? So publish what they want.

Lighthouse Pointe differs - this is mainland Eleuthera so I see just how locals can be involved if government has the guts and sense to insist.

Well one two visits a week when the Disney boat berths there will be 1-2000 souls to be fed and provided with beverages…this alone could establish a bakery and a drink business and a catering Co-op (yes get as many Eleutherans involved as possible)…saw recently on one cruise line they have added a Tattoo shop…on land excursions and tours…teach locals the real history and refresh, buildings, everything of any sort of history and have Disney put their touch and be included.

Scope is as simple at this…will government do this? May do now!

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

October 20, 2018.