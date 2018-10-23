Top Cibc Executive Tours Local Branches

CIBC FirstCaribbean's managing director of retail and business banking, Mark St Hill, recently toured the bank's branches throughout The Bahamas.

During his visit he attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the official opening of CIBC FirstCaribbean's Baha Mar branch, which provides exclusive services for more than 5,000 Baha Mar employees.

"The pillars on which we do things are simplification and convenience. We're extremely pleased to partner not only with what we see as a wonderful investment, but clearly one of the largest investments this country has seen in quite a while," Mr St. Hill said.

"Our strategy is to be the leader in client relationships, and hence build a stronger brand. We're extremely proud of this endeavour and see this as a model we hope to expand across the region."

Mr St Hill also visited the Shirley Street, Carmichael, Palmdale, Harbour Bay and Bay Street branches in New Providence, before flying out to Grand Bahama to connect with the Freeport sales teams.