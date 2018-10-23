Us Trio Had Fake Ocean Club Cards

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THREE American men admitted yesterday to being caught at an eastern New Providence residence last week with fake Ocean Club resort credit cards with plans to commit fraud.

Nicholas Congleton, Johnathan Bergren, and Christopher Boettier each admitted to being caught with three different Ocean Club cards bearing the same number on October 16, which were never issued by the luxury resort. The resort also did not authorise the trio to reproduce the cards.



Congleton, a computer analyst, further admitted to being caught with one gram of cocaine on the date in question, and was ordered to pay a $500 fine or face two months in prison.

When arraigned before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux, the three men admitted to being caught with three cards bearing the number 555535, with one bearing Congleton’s name, one bearing Boettier’s name, and the other bearing the name of another person, Alexys Vanderford.

According to the facts read by police prosecutor Sergeant Lincoln McKenzie, on October 16, officers armed with a search warrant, went to 35 Casa El Mara located on Yamacraw Hill Road. The residence in question was occupied by the three men, all natives of Florida. Upon the officers’ arrival, Congleton, the key holder, read the warrant and allowed the officers to search the home.

When the search was conducted, a number of credit cards in different names, blank cards, and card printers were found in the residence. Particularly, in an Epson printer there were three Ocean Club cards, bearing the number 555535 and their names on the cards. A quantity of cocaine was also found at the time. Numerous inquiries were made by the police at Atlantis resort and that of Ocean Club, the latter of which said it did not issue card 555535 to any of the men and neither did it give the trio any authority to reproduce any cards in the name of the property.

Dervard Francis, the attorney for the three men, asked Magistrate Turnquest-Deveaux to temper justice with mercy, as the men were first-time offenders and didn’t waste the court’s time as they pleaded guilty.

He further noted that although his clients were caught with the fake cards, nothing was charged to the cards, and that nothing was stolen from the luxury resort. The matter was subsequently adjourned to November 5.