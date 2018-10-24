Avoid Oban Skullduggery

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Dear Prime Minister and his Cabinet:

We, the People, do not want Oban Energy in any form or fashion, so please levitate the pain and advise them, the legitimate principles, if they have been found, that, sorry, but as with the past Governments we have no interest as the People don’t want it (remembering you head The People’s Government!).

We don’t want to see any fancy skullduggery…simply a big No to Oban Energy…they deceived you and you deceived us. End of that story, please. On that alone we say…emphatically No!

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

October 16, 2018.