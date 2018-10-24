A Sad Day For All Of Us In Bahamaland

EDITOR, The Tribune

Please allow me small space in your paper to voice utter disappointment in our government’s decision in granting Disneys’ development of Lighthouse Point.

Over 35,000 petitioners raised their concerns about the pending environmental destruction of one of our Bahamian natural treasures. We have seen over previous years how this cruise line operates, successfully pulling the wool over our eyes about public access to the Bahamaland they acquire. Once developed security guards chasing away Bahamians who even come close to “their” property.

Environmentally the landscape will be raped and destroyed to suit their needs. Harbours and marinas will be dredged for their tenders to have access to the open ocean where their ships drop anchor gutting the ocean floor with massive anchors.

The existing closed ponds will be exposed to the southern ocean changing the landscape of this jewel forever. We have not seen an Environmental Impact Assessment completed by a qualified BAHAMIAN EIA agent which should have been mandatory before plan approvals even considered? Or did our government bring in a bias “American expert” on the quiet?

The Minnis government gravely let those of us who cherish our irreplaceable national treasures down, allowing the residents of south Eleuthera to believe they will have satisfactory employment suddenly arrive in their neighbourhood. Reality will be menial day-jobs when the cruise line lays anchor offshore and the days not there, Eleutherans will again sit home.

It’s not as if this were the only opportunity being offered to our government, when Bahamian plans for a local ecologically friendly development were being offered with the blessing of our National Trust. An investment by Bahamians for Bahamians keeping all benefit within our country, with far reaching benefits for local Eleutherans. Now this huge corporation has successfully bullied their way into another part of our country enabling them to reap almost ALL the benefit, leaving little scraps for us locals. Sadly the local communities there failed to see clearly that two other long-time established cruise developments still left Eleuthera communities crying for more, unable to comprehend a third would yield very little further benefit!

Dr Minnis and the FNM government have just lost countless support with this inconsiderate decision. A sad day indeed for our Bahamaland.

PAUL HARDING (Capt, retired)

Nassau

October 19, 2018