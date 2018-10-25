Art Of Graphix: Drawing The Correct Terms On Picture Use

What is the difference between photos, pictures, images, drawings and clip art? Even designers describe them all as photos, while many others simply refer to them as pictures. This helpfully avoids the dilemma of deciding which term to use, but does little to draw a distinction between them.

Most people today consider an image, picture and photograph (photo) as synonyms (the same word) when talking about a visual representation of an object on a computer. However, for the sake of ambiguity, I will define each as follows:

• Image - Any visual object that has been modified or altered by a computer, or an imaginary object has been created using a computer.

• Photo or photograph - Anything taken by a camera, digital camera or photocopier.

• Picture - A drawing, painting or other art work created on a computer. A picture is also used to describe anything created using a camera or scanner. A picture is the most general term for any representation of a person, an object or a landscape. It can be a painting or a pencil drawing, etc.

However, differentiating between “image” and “picture” has its difficulties, as “image” has an overlapping area with “picture”, and it has uses of its own where “image” is preferred. For example:

• God created Man in his own image. Here, the idea of “likeness” is expressed.

• Firms are concerned about the image the public has of them. And they try to create a positive image by public relations.

The difference between graphics such as clip art and pictures, and drawing objects including AutoShapes and WordArt, lies mainly in what you can do to them after you have inserted them into your document. When Clip art and pictures are imported from outside of Word, you do not have much control in modifying them. You can adjust the colours and brightness, and crop out parts you do not want, but you cannot change the actual colours. For example, if you import the clip art “red apple”, you cannot make it a green apple.

Whenever you create AutoShapes or WordArt yourself, you have more control over their modification. The basic concept is that the more control you had in creating an image, the more control you will have in modifying it.

Thumbnail

Here we expand a little more on Image and Thumbnail. The general difference between thumbnail and an image is simple. A thumbnail is a small version of a larger graphic that can be clicked to display a larger image.

Image

Digital image is the binary representation of any type of visual information such as drawings, individual video frames, logos, pictures and graphs. You can save images electronically on any kind of storage device.

Clip Art

Clip art was frequently used in desktop publishing before the arrival of the Internet, and is designed for use in publications or web pages by artists or non-artists.

The use of clip art can save artists time, and make art both possible and economical for non-artists. Clip art includes both subject-related illustrations and visual elements such as horizontal lines, bullets and text separators.

Clip art can be purchased on specialised subjects from Adobe, Corel and many smaller companies. If using it on public commercial pages, ensure that you understand any restrictions. Some artwork requires written permission for use or a payment fee.

These particular visuals created on a computer fall into their own category, but it is good practice when referring to them to use their proper names and terms. In other words, if you are working with clip art, refer to it as clip art instead of as a picture. Until we meet again, fill your life with memories as opposed to regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

ABOUT THE COLUMNIST: Deidre Marie Bastian is a professionally trained graphic designer/marketing co-ordinator with qualifications of MSc, BSc, ASc. She has trained at institutions such as: Miami Lakes Technical Centre, Success Training College, College of The Bahamas, Nova South Eastern University, Learning Tree International, Langevine International and Synergy Bahamas.