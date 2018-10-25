Broken Promise: Rebel Fnm Mps Say Post Office Deal Is Election Betrayal

By RASHAD ROLLE

FOUR Free National Movement backbenchers blasted their party’s decision to enter into a lease agreement for the Town Centre Mall, partly owned by a Cabinet minister, insisting the move contravenes good governance principles and violated the trust of the Bahamian people.

One of the rebel MPs, Golden Isles representative Vaughn Miller, said the move “reeks” of “corruption” and went against the Free National Movement’s stance against such acts.

The backbenchers, Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine, Centreville MP Reece Chipman, Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson, and Mr Miller, announced their opposition to the move during debate in the House of Assembly on a resolution that would allow the lease to proceed.

However, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis hit out at PLP plans for the post office, saying they were “less cost effective, were not transparent and were shot through with all kinds of dubious questions”.

The Town Centre Mall is partly owned by Immigration and Financial Services Minister Brett Symonette. The lease arrangement would allow the government to relocate the General Post Office which has been plagued by mould, air-conditioning and other issues at its current location over the years, severely reducing its functionality. Critics insist it is inappropriate for the government to enter business with a sitting Cabinet minister.

The dissenting FNM MPs are no strangers to bucking the party line and their decision to join the Progressive Liberal Party against the resolution seemed certain to further put their future in the FNM in doubt.

During a fiery contribution, Mr Miller insisted Mr Symonette will become deeply conflicted because of the deal.

“There is no shame in this shameful act,” Mr Miller said. “We in the FNM seem to be saying corruption is wrong in public office only when the PLP is doing it. Corruption is corruption regardless of who is doing it. This resolution is offensive because it reeks of a corrupt foolish act that supports the wicked transfer of money out of the people’s treasury into a pocket of a Cabinet minister boldly and brazenly.”

He added: “We cannot sit here and say we are opposed to corruption and yet we are planning to support this resolution which is a continuation, a perpetuation of an age-old, well-greased corrupt practice. If we in the FNM are against corruption, then we must be against it in every shape, in every form, in every apparition, in every manifestation, everywhere and every time. This resolution is peculiar in that a Cabinet minister, not a backbencher is involved. Following the execution of the lease (he) will be called upon to make joint decisions as to appropriate funds to be paid for the complex as well as public funds for the refurbishment of the old office.

“Clearly the minister will be in a constant state of conflict of interest. Once this resolution would’ve passed and the lease is executed, the minister would no longer be just a minister in Cabinet but a silent and powerful negotiator for his company every time matters related to the post office building comes up,” Mr Miller said.

He also said: “By tradition, he will be expected to excuse himself from these specific decision-making processes and sessions. Then he will be rendered useless as a minister as far as all matters relating to the post office is concerned and the treasury will be paying him a portion of a salary for nothing. In other words, we cannot have ministers so conflicted that they cannot attend a Cabinet meeting because matters they are involved in are being discussed. A Cabinet minister whose tenant is the government will be privy to information that other landlords would not have. We would be fooling ourselves to believe that one man could serve two masters. This resolution is unbelievably offensive because it seeks to perpetuate a vile corrupt practice. It is too brazen.”

While voicing his opposition, Mr Chipman called on Bahamians to send a message in the next general election.

“Let them know, it will be a brand new you in 2022,” he said. “I want us to rebrand on an individual level. Rebrand from victim to victor, rebrand from consumers to owners…In 2022, Bahamians let’s make it all about you.”

Proponents of the deal emphasise that its terms, a rental of $12 per sq ft, is well below what the government would ordinarily pay in such leasing arrangements. The rationale didn’t stop Mr Chipman from declaring the resolution a “dereliction of duty of trust to the Bahamian people” and a “dereliction of a duty of ‘no conflict’ in fact and in appearance.” He said he consulted more than 600 Centreville residents, 82 percent of whom did not support the lease.

Mr McAlpine similarly warned that Bahamians saw the Minnis administration’s actions as hypocritical given its anti-corruption pledges.

“The optics on this resolution doesn’t look good,” he said. “The appearance of conflict is what we as a government should be circumventing at this time. Despite the generosity or concessionary rate, the reality is that in Bahamian politics if the part owner or full owner was giving it to us for free, the government should refuse because of the Cabinet position that he or she may hold.”

Attacking the government more broadly, he said the administration has not done one thing that has affected people in a good way.

Mr McAlpine said: “Some may believe that I am, but I’m not anti-government. I want the government, that I’m a part of, to do well. I would love to shout from the mountain top look what we’ve done! Look what we have achieved for the people.

“We’ve not done one singular thing that has affected the masses of the people in this country in a positive way.”

For his part, Mr Robinson questioned whether the government commissioned a report that examined the market for a post office and whether, in a changing world, a large space would be required to house one.

“Such a research or report can help us to further determine whether or not a building or square footage space of the size being requested is even relevant for our local post office,” he said. He called on the government to pursue a public private partnership arrangement that would let the private sector manage the postal industry.

Earlier this year, the four FNM backbenchers, along with members of the Official Opposition, voted against the government’s increase of value added tax.