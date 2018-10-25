Groom-To-Be Falls To His Death On A Cruise Ship To The Bahamas

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A PASSENGER died onboard a Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line vessel while celebrating his bachelor party last Friday on a cruise to Grand Bahama.

Groom-to-be Christopher McGrory, 29, of Florida, fell from the 10th or 11th deck of the Grand Classica a few hours into the cruise after the ship had left the Port of Palm Beach on October 19.



He was airlifted by US Coast Guard officials to a Florida hospital where he was pronounced dead.

McGrory and his fiancée, Jessica Arnett, were on the cruise together with others when the incident happened some 13 miles east of the Port of Palm Beach, according to reports. The couple was expected to marry on December 1.

The Grand Classica, a 1,680-passenger vessel, is one of two ships operated by the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line that sails to Freeport, Grand Bahama.

The ship contacted US Coast Guard officials around 8pm for assistance. A USCG team arrived with personnel from the Riviera Beach Fire Rescue.

Passengers recalled hearing a ‘code blue’ on the intercom. There were lots of blood at the site and a white sheet had been placed over the victim.

The victim’s body was flown to the St Mary’s Medical Centre in West Palm Beach, Florida and the ship continued on to Grand Bahama.

According to reports in a local Florida newspaper, McGrory was as an analyst for Wells Fargo. He and his fiancée met four years ago. His brother was also with them on the cruise when the tragedy occurred.



Marcia Lehmann, a passenger on the ship, said she thought someone had a heart attack when she first heard the ‘code blue’ alert over the intercom. Then, as a crowd of people gathered around a stairway, she looked down to a horrifying sight.

“All we could see was pools and pools of blood and a white sheet,” she told The Palm Beach Post. “He fell above us, so it had to have been either the 10th or 11th deck.”



Ms Arnett was heartbroken over the death of her fiancé. On Facebook, she wrote: “With a heavy, heavy broken heart, it kills me to write this as it all seems surreal. But I should tell you all, my sweet, sweet Chris was in a tragic accident and has passed away.



“I’m at a loss for words. That man was my true love and my best friend. Please keep us all in your prayers.”



Arnett’s grandmother Jean said McGrory was “the love of her life”.

The couple had planned to marry in Yulee, where Arnett was raised, she told the Palm Beach Post. Jean does not know what happened at the bachelor party. She said one member in attendance was McGrory’s brother.

The Coast Guard said it will not release any information about what happened on the ship while the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, the ship extended its thoughts and prayers to the victim’s family, and commended the US Coast Guard for its response.