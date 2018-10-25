Man, 20, Remanded After He Is Charged With Murder

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old man was sent to prison yesterday after being charged in the Magistrate's Court with murder and attempted murder.

Jeremy Thompson appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain accused of murdering Karo Bullard by means of unlawful harm and attempting to murder Elricka Collie on Friday, October 5.

According to police, the victims were part of a group having a "social gathering" on a porch when three men emerged from the lot next door and opened fire, wounding both Bullard and Collie.

Bullard was pronounced dead at the scene, while Collie was rushed to hospital by a private vehicle.

Thompson was not required to enter a plea to either of the charges yesterday and was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services until December 13, for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Thompson was subsequently advised by the court of his right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

He was not represented by an attorney.