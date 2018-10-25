Minnis: Why All The Fuss? Look What Plp Wanted

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis defended his administration’s decision to enter a lease agreement with the Town Centre Mall during debate on the matter in the House of Assembly last night by attacking the Progressive Liberal Party’s failure to secure a stable future for the General Post Office.

He spent little time directly addressing the concerns that have riled his critics, that it is inappropriate for a sitting Cabinet minister––Financial Services and Immigration Minister Brent Symonette in this case––to enter into a business relationship with the government.

Mr Symonette is a part owner of the Town Centre Mall.

Dr Minnis said his government has been transparent and accountable because Mr Symonette declared his beneficial ownership in the mall and was not allowed to participate in Cabinet discussions to lease space within the mall.

Touting the perks of the deal, he said: “Owners will retrofit the space, will renovate and make necessary changes at no cost to the government or people of the Bahamas. There will be no first month rent deposit, there will be no last month rent deposit and there will be no security deposit to be made by the government. It will be a turn-key operation.”

By contrast, Dr Minnis said, options proposed by the PLP would have “taken much longer, were not as easy, were less cost effective, were not transparent and were shot through with all kinds of dubious questions.”

Dr Minnis did not address the four Free National Movement backbenchers who also insisted the resolution contravened good governance principles. Those four MPs joined the four PLP parliamentarians to vote against the resolution. In the end, 22 parliamentarians voted in support of the move. Eight were absent from the lower chamber when the vote took place, including Mr Symonette who left the room.

Dr Minnis said the Town Centre Mall represents a convenient location for the public, adding it will be easily secured by the nearby police station.

During his hour-long speech, which was frequently interrupted by members of the opposition who rejected his claims, Dr Minnis made familiar arguments about how the former Christie administration misused public funds.

“This debate is about doing the right thing in a timely and decisive manner, in the interest of the Bahamian people,” he said. “For some years, but especially during the five years of the Christie/Davis government, residents of New Providence and long suffering staff of the General Post Office had to endure terrible conditions in a building that was unsafe, unhealthy and decrepit. Despite this, the PLP failed to act.”