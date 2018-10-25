This Post Office Move Is A Scandalous Waste Of Money

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I am all for capitalism and transparency. As a businessman and an entrepreneur, it has long been my observation that the current Post Office Building had deteriorated to the point where not only is it an eye sore but a clear and present danger to the public and users of that facility. Simply put, the relocation is long overdue. The question is where?

The Minnis administration is dead wrong to seek to lease a substantial portion of The Town Centre Mall for the relocation. It is proposing to enter into a five years contract with the owners, one of whom is the Minister of Financial Services and Immigration, Brent Symonette, reputedly worth in excess of B$24 millions per year. This translates into 120 million dollars over the life of the contract.

I submit that this is scandalous and a gross waste of scarce tax payers dollars. It is also very bad optics for Minnis and his team to even be seen 'negotiating' with the co owners of premises involving a sitting cabinet minister. This is dead wrong and Minnis and the rest of these political pirates will pay a heavy price at the 2022 polls. Any half sensible government could build a brand new structure in a public/private sector partnership right at the current location.

Such a partnership could immediately refurbish the same while well designed plans are generated for the construction of a brand new six or more storied purpose built post office; commercial and restaurant spaces. The same would, of course, be privately managed....no governmental intrusion and potential corruption. Until then, I am certain that the administration could continue to use the current location or lease adequate space in the downtown area.

Many years ago, during the Ingraham era, this same cabinet minister was obliged to resign due to a 'breach' of protocol in awarding a non bid paving contract at the airport to a company in which he had/has shares. Is this another case of d’j’ai vue? I am not suggesting that this individual is seeking to 'enrich' himself/fellow shareholders but, there are clear ministerial and constitutional requirements.

I call upon the hapless PM to reconsider this 'disaster in waiting'. The PLP did consider this site but keep in mind that the individual in question was out of politics, or so he had proclaimed, and, certainly, was not in the PLP cabinet. No comparison and patently stupid for the PM, et al, to state otherwise. To God then, in all things, even the post office regime, be the glory.

ORTLAND H BODIE Jr

Nassau,

October 23, 2018.