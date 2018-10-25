Tourist Drowns At Taino Beach

GRAND Bahama police are investigating the drowning of a male visitor who was found unresponsive at Taino Beach earlier this week.

Superintendent Walter Henderson reported that sometime after 3pm, a male tourist was snorkeling at the beach, and was discovered sometime later lying at the edge of the water unresponsive.

Paramedics were called to the scene and the victim was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital for further medical assistance where he later died and was pronounced dead by doctors.

An investigation is continuing into the matter.