Bahamas Professional Golf Tour Signature Series Round 6 At Baha Mar's Royal Blue Course Today

THE Bahamas Professional Golf Tour is excited to come to an audience of professional and amateur golfers today when round 6 in the Signature Series of Professional Golf Tournament will be played at the Royal Blue Golf Course at Baha Mar.

After this month, there are just two classics left in the 2018 Signature Series.

This month, the BPGT Classic is dedicated to two 2018 BPGT tour partners - Bentonite Beauty Clay and Sun Tee.

Both companies have begun the 2018 Signature Series with the BPGT and are truly committed to the development and progress of local competitive golf play in the Bahamas.

Moreover, Bentonite Beauty Clay along with Sun Tee and the Under Armour label, look forward to being a part of the momentum that propels golf to the next level for the amateur and professional golf enthusiast alike, along with The BPGT.

On the circuit thus far, the top purse award and leader of the pack is held by Greg Maycock, a professional golfer who hails from Grand Bahama.

In addition, Maycock remains among the top three pros who are looking at a 1st-place ranking on the BPGT leaderboard at the moment.

However, with another three days left to count towards overall scores, it could definitely be a battle of skill and grit until the last drive and putt.

The three-day grand finale weekend, slated for December 28-31, will be winner take all. So there is time left for the golfers to polish up those clubs and get in game mode.

The road to the finale continues today and with players eager to solidify their stakes in the BPGT Golf Greats Race.

Join the BPGT for the 6th Golf Classic in the Signature Series of Pro-Am Tournament Play at the Royal Blue Golf Course at Baha Mar - BPGT tour partners. Tee-off is at 2:30pm with the excitement and buzz for the BPGT grand finale tour winners.

Special thanks goes out to all the BPGT tour partners, especially Bentonite Beauty Clay and Sun Tee as the title sponsors for the BPGT's 6th Classic.

You can follow the Bahamas Professional Golf Tour (BPGT) on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for ongoing philanthropic initiatives as well as upcoming BPGT Signature Series Golf Classics at www.bpgt.org