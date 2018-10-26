Blue Lagoon To Host Cancer Survivors Event

By RIEL MAJOR

THE organisers of a local campaign aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer are holding an event at Blue Lagoon on Sunday, November 4, to acknowledge and honour cancer survivors.



Daythan Newton, a local photographer who founded the "Turn Up the Pink" campaign, along with Kristoff Rolle, and cancer survivor Erin Brown want to end breast cancer awareness month with a bang allowing survivors to celebrate the freedom gained after their struggle fighting against the disease.

Mr Rolle said: “Many of us have lost loved ones, sacrifices are being made daily to support or provide for our loved ones in the fight or (who are survivors) and this day is for honouring the stories...all of them caregivers, patients, survivors or angels, supporters and sponsors.

“Our stories are intertwined and the Blue Lagoon partnership provides the most relaxing and recharging place in Nassau to 'turn up the pink.'"

Mr Rolle said they expect over 100 survivors to be in attendance. He urged the public to join them in their celebrations and contribute to a really good cause.

He continued: “People should attend because the fight does not end after treatment or remission for our cancer warriors. The effects are still felt every day; many have lost their jobs, no longer have homes, finding it difficult to reorient themselves to society as they are no longer the same. Finding balance and support is necessary for success."

For ticket information, contact 803-6723. All proceeds will go to the Gennie Dean Caring & Sharing Cancer Support Group that provides financial, health, and wellness support, according to the organisers.