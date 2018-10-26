Passing Of A Plp Firebrand: Bradley Roberts Dies After Sudden Collapse At Home

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
BRADLEY Roberts, former Progressive Liberal Party chairman and Cabinet minister, 74, died suddenly yesterday at his home where he collapsed and could not be revived.
His death came as a shock, with many on social media recalling seeing the PLP chairman emeritus exercising on Goodman’s Bay Beach this week – an indicator that he was thought to be in good health.
PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis told reporters outside Roberts’ home that the veteran politician went on his usual walk yesterday morning, picked up coffee and came home, where he later died.
“For me he was a good friend and mentor, one of my strong supporters always gave me good advice and was there for me,” an emotional Mr Davis said.
Former Prime Minister Perry Christie, who also spoke to the media outside Roberts’ home, said his colleague’s death gave him reason for pause because the two are in the same age bracket. He also said Roberts was instrumental in the party’s election wins of 2002 and 2012.
“I think history has a way of catching up with these things, and the question is, what caused us to win in 2002, 2012, is a significant contribution on a sustained basis from people like Bradley Roberts. To my mind it’s how susceptible we are to these issues of health and that again you’re promised your three score and ten, but the fact of the matter is. . . but for the grace of God go I, Perry Christie.”
In a statement issued by the PLP, Mr Davis also said he and the party were deeply saddened and overcome with regret over Mr Roberts’ passing, which, he said, was unexpected. He described the former minister of works as a “giant of a man” who was a trusted advisor and a champion of the poor.
“Mr Roberts served as chairman for two terms, the last of which was from 2009 to 2017. He was elected chairman emeritus during the special convention of July 28,” Mr Davis said.
“Mr Roberts first emerged in public life in the 1977 general election as a candidate for the now abolished Shirlea constituency opposing the late Sir Roland Symonette. He emerged victorious in a by-election following the death of Shadrach Morris the incumbent in the old Grants Town constituency in 1982.”
Mr Davis said Roberts was “instrumental” in the PLP’s 2002 general election win.
Roberts, known as “Big Bad Brad” due to his no-holds barred political style, was also fond of using material against his opponents which he would say he would find in his “garbage can.”
Mr Davis continued: “We of the PLP are enormously grateful for his life of service and the patriotism which he displayed and his love of party. Our condolences go out to his family from all of us in the PLP. May he rest in peace.”
Condolences also poured in from the governing Free National Movement, with Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis expressing surprise at Roberts’ death.
“A noted and successful businessman, Bradley Roberts was dedicated to public life,” a statement from Dr Minnis noted. “He served for 40 years in the frontline of politics, twenty-five as a member of Parliament. He was dedicated to the Progressive Liberal Party, his political home, and up to his retirement from the frontline in October 2017, was the national chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party.
“Bradley Roberts contributed in various ways to our national development, and was known for his strong opinions on the issues of the day.”
FNM Chairman Carl Culmer and former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham also offered condolences.
Mr Culmer said: “Roberts, a former Progressive Liberal Party member of Parliament representing Grants Town for many years, chairman of Bahamas Electricity Corporation and successful businessman, fought vehemently for his party over the years and proved himself to be a worthy and tenacious opponent on political and national issues.
“The leader and members of the Opposition PLP, and indeed the Bahamas, have lost a great man on this day. May his soul rest in peace,” Mr Culmer said.
For his part, Mr Ingraham, former FNM leader, said Mr Roberts will be remembered for his support for the advancement of Bahamians in all walks of life.
“I was shocked to learn of the sudden passing of Bradley Roberts, former member of Parliament and Cabinet minister in the government of the Bahamas and most recently, chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party,” Mr Ingraham said. “I join with all those extending heartfelt sympathy to his wife Hartlyn, his children, and siblings and to his extended family.
“Bradley entered the political fray early in life and remained committed to the end notwithstanding his retirement from the political frontlines since 2012.
“He will be remembered as a firebrand politician, single-minded and resolute in his support for his political party and for the causes in which he believed. His contribution to the development of our country, both within his Party and in the Parliament, is a matter of record,” Mr Ingraham said.
FNM Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson further offered condolences on behalf of constituents.
He said in a time when politics and ideas can sometimes divide it is moments like this that removes the colours, the ideologies and the gladiator-like combat.
He said the nation was built on the backs of men and women who made tremendous sacrifices for its development like his predecessor.
Mr Robinson said he was honoured to have had the opportunity as the member of Parliament for Bain and Grants Town to be able to walk in the imprints of a man he called a general in Bahamian politics and former member of Parliament for the great people of Bain and Grants Town.
Mr Roberts has four children, one deceased, and five grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Hartlyn, whom he married in 1965.
sheeprunner12 1 day, 4 hours ago
One more crooked Pingdomite gone .................. another wasteful $100,000 state funeral to plan
Islangal1 1 day, 4 hours ago
Well, he did say only death could take him from Politics. I guess God was listening. The Bahamas is a Christian Nation but out politicians are anything but Godly! We all pay for our sins sooner or later.
DDK 1 day, 4 hours ago
Surely not at the tax payers expense?
sheeprunner12 1 day, 3 hours ago
Yep ........... and his long suffering wife will continue to collect his political pension (our money). The politicians vote to take care of themselves in perpetuity .......... while we pay the VAT.
DDK 1 day, 3 hours ago
So why do The People not demand the politicians change this sick state of affairs? Its is not sustainable. Like the trillions of dollars of U.S. debt, one day that house will come toppling down. Our house is already crumbling.
sheeprunner12 1 day, 3 hours ago
Go Google Costa Rica right now ......... the last stable Central American country has gone down .......... because entitled politicians tax the masses too much ........... Our window will close very soon at the rate Minnis dem is going.
hrysippus 9 hours, 20 minutes ago
Glad that you mentioned this, political pensions are a large drain on our public funds, Mrs. Pindling continues to receive hundreds of dollars every year for having never worked in The House of Assembly. Two years as an MP qualifies you for a lifetime political pension. As a MP you work about 6 hours per day, 5 days a week, for about 9 months every year, sweet little deal for those who can swing it, and of course for their spouses. Money for practically nothing.
hrysippus 9 hours, 18 minutes ago
Correction that should read Dame Lady Margarette Pindling..
hrysippus 9 hours, 15 minutes ago
Or should that read Most Honourable Dame Lady Margarette Pindling., Does she inherit her late husband National honours Award title as well as his pension.
OMG 6 hours, 59 minutes ago
I thought him an arrogant bully but that comment is unwarranted as grief crosses all party lines.
BahamaRed 1 day, 4 hours ago
Wow... 5 former Cabinet Ministers in 15months. So sad...
Sheeprunner.... not facts.
sheeprunner12 1 day, 4 hours ago
When you add the public inconvenience ............... probably half million
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 3 hours ago
Condolences to the family. As much as some of us may not have appreciated his approach, love ignores all that, someone is missing his presence.
DDK 1 day, 3 hours ago
True.......
sheeprunner12 1 day, 3 hours ago
He was always a parasite .......... a UBP Uncle Tom turned entitled Pingdomite
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 2 hours ago
Sure...someone loved him despite that. It's everyone's story, despite the flaws
CatIslandBoy 1 day, 3 hours ago
Thank you, ThisIsOurs! While I might not have cared much for his politics, or his scorched earth style, there is no need to castigate the now deceased former chairman. I do believe that he loved this country just as much as I do. May God have mercy on his soul.
pingmydling 1 day, 2 hours ago
God may have mercy on his soul, but the rest of him will be fried in Hell.
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 2 hours ago
You dnt know that. Barrabas asked for forgiveness two minutes before he died. Don't worry about where he is, make sure all of "you" ends up in heaven
John 1 day, 1 hour ago
May his soul Rest in Peace... "Those who have lived a good life do not fear death, but meet it calmly, and even long for it in the face of great suffering. But those who do not have a peaceful conscience, dread death as though life means nothing but physical torment. The challenge is to live our life so that we will be prepared for death when it comes. Unknown Source
PastorTroy 1 day, 1 hour ago
Hmmm, no comment.
geostorm 1 day, 1 hour ago
Condolences are extended to Mr. Roberts' family. I was no fan of his politics but can we all just put that aside if only for today.
tell_it_like_it_is 1 day ago
Agreed. Some of the comments here are deplorable.
It's better to row at someone when they can talk back to defend themselves or not defend themselves. But all this negative talk here is fruitless and pointless.
God is the judge of us all and He alone will deal with the rest of it.
Condolences to the family.
tetelestai 10 hours, 58 minutes ago
I find your comments hypocritical. On one hand you ask for us to "put that aside if only for today", but on the other hand, you begin your comments with "I was no fan of his politics". Who cares if you were a fan or not. Pray for his soul and that of his loved ones, politics be damned.
geostorm 6 hours, 48 minutes ago
@teteistai, there is nothing hypocritical about my statement! I am saying to everyone on this forum, including those like myself who may not agree with his politics to put it aside. This is not the time to be saying derogatory things about the man. A family has lost a father, brother, husband etc. We should pray for them.
And as for who cares if I am a fan or not, obviously you do because you wrote an entire statement to refute what I said.
TalRussell 19 hours, 8 minutes ago
Seems some comrades are not ashamed be positing to this hereto Tribune blog page - whilst prepping up wear their Blackface this Halloween.
Well_mudda_take_sic 13 hours, 21 minutes ago
Say what you want about Roberts, but he was anything but a giant of a man and a champion of the poor. A special place in you know where was long ago reserved for this fella. The real Christians among us will thankfully never ever see or hear from him again. As for all others, well, let's just say they might want to start praying extra hard that they might become a real Christian before it's too late.
Clamshell 8 hours, 24 minutes ago
Yeah, a “champion of the poor” who emerged very, very wealthy after his “service to the public.”
glasshalffull 12 hours, 39 minutes ago
Some of you people are despicable, all you do is seek to malign and trash people, whoever or whatever he was, he is now dead. leave the man family alone you pigs. you dogs, you ungrateful set of godforsaken people, everybody has faults , at the very least some of you are thieves and, he who is without sin cast the first stone. my family has never benefit from his kindness or has never experience his "faults" even if i did in death all is forgiven. god gives us all a brain to use, some of you will not die in your homes, but in the gutter like a dog.
Well_mudda_take_sic 12 hours, 6 minutes ago
That's the problem with you fake-Christians. You believe you can live a lifetime of dastardly deeds and corruption while showing up in church every Sunday, and then simply truly beg for forgiveness at the very end of it all, with aspirations of being able to prance into heaven. Well, it just doesn't work that way. If it did work that way, there would be no need for hell and the devil would be living there all alone for all eternity. Believe me, the devil has lots of company. Just think about it.
glasshalffull 11 hours, 15 minutes ago
I am not going to even think about it for a second, i will let my original comment stand with one caveat HE WHO IS WITHOUT SIN, you know the rest wishing for you a forgiving day from the beautiful island of Jamaica.
Sickened 10 hours, 59 minutes ago
Oh Jesus.. you ruined it with Jamaica.
hrysippus 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Hey Glassfulorum, why you insulting everyone who posts here and calling them dogs an stuff. You is a hypocritical dog yourself. Bradley was the ,an who took out his girlfriends toilet from her house in Nassau East, wasn't he? Everyone knows that the Creator does not approve of toilet tiefing.
Sickened 10 hours, 57 minutes ago
Let's all just leave this chat blank from now please because there is NOTHING good to say about this man.
sheeprunner12 10 hours, 19 minutes ago
Did you read this morning's Nassau Guardian story?????? ....... Brave and Perry surely had good words to say about BBB .......... SMH
The three of them should be buried together in the same hell-hole.
pingmydling 10 hours, 51 minutes ago
Will Fweddie follow his leader.? RIP Fweddie.
TheMadHatter 10 hours, 36 minutes ago
Condolences to his family and friends.
Gotoutintime 9 hours, 36 minutes ago
While I very seldom agreed with his politics I have no doubt that he loved his Country and was doing what he considered best & beneficial for the Bahamas. My condolences to his family
licks2 8 hours, 12 minutes ago
I do render condolence for his family. . .but his love for country I solely doubt. . . MR. ROBERTS WAS AN EXAMPLE OF WHAT A POLITICIAN SHOULD NEVER BE. . . DESPICABLE! As for the destination of his eternal soul. . .those last moments of life and the privacy of his heart (he was off the public platform lately) are between him and his God. However, his life among us as a politician was one of selfish ambition and greed, protector of corruption and stupidity, a dang poor example of a patriotic Bahamian!!! At home with his family. . .who knows what he was!! His public record stinks!!
Truism 7 hours, 5 minutes ago
SAD!!! The colour of person's soul are being displayed for all to see, if there is such a thing as a soul. Thank God for maggots they help to consume the garbage.
SP 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
"Verily I say unto you, Whatsoever ye shall bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever ye shall loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven".
From the comments here, it seems "big bad Brad" may have substantially missed the mark and ended up in the wrong place!
It will be interesting to see if Gomez, Palatious or some other PLP clown in a gown clergyman will try petitioning the ALMIGHTY to give "big bad Brad" a break for his decades of self-service!
stislez 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
Damn Bahamians Cold! Rastaaaaaaagod! My condolences anyway, I don't wish death upon my worse enemy......yall let jahman rest in peace jed.
John 6 hours, 16 minutes ago
Do we owe the dead respect, even if we disagreed with them profoundly, even if we were harmed by them in some way, even if we think that their influence on their times was largely negative, and their legacy damaging? . Margret Thatcher: Respect for the dead is an outdated and foolish principle Let us say what we think, and be frank about it: death does not confer privilege . But bad taste and false comparisons aside, the question remains: must we respect the newly dead merely in virtue of their being dead? We might be mindful of the grief of family and friends, but still feel that a judgement about the life and legacy of a prominent individual should be an honest one.
Eccliasties 9;5 says: " For the living know that they will die, but the dead know nothing, and they have no more reward, for the memory of them is forgotten. So whom is being attacked when you attack the dead. Some call it throwing cowardly blows on some one who cannot fight back. (Unless they "hag" you while you sleep). Others feel it is an assault on the family and friends who are left behind and even as they mourn and try to cope with their loss.
About a decade ago when gang warfare was at its height, Thugs rushed into the church where the funeral of an opposing gang member was being held. And they proceeded to attack the dead corpse, stabbing it up and otherwise assaulting it while desecrating the church. Friends and family who had gathered for the funeral stood on and watched in horror, shock and definite fear. Then more recent that than, two brothers were ambushed and shot up at the junction of Prince Charles and Soldier Road. They were leaving the funeral of another brother who had also been shot and killed and was the third or fourth murder victim of that same family. And how many have attended funerals when fights broke out in the graveyard or gunshots rang out or grieving friends rushed to the grave site and soaked the casket with Hennessy or some other spirit after it was committed to the earth by a man of the cloth. And who has been advise to leave the graveyard because the funeral of a gang member was about to take place. The dead knows nothing, not even his was back to his own house. But what about the living? We are still responsible for our actions, yes. "Corinthians 15:54-56 When the perishable puts on the imperishable, and the mortal puts on immortality, then shall come to pass the saying that is written: “Death is swallowed up in victory.” “O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?”"
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
May his soul and the souls of all the faithful through the mercy of God rest in peace.
May all Roman Catholics say ::A hail Mary on his behalf.
