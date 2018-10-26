Passing Of A Plp Firebrand: Bradley Roberts Dies After Sudden Collapse At Home

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

BRADLEY Roberts, former Progressive Liberal Party chairman and Cabinet minister, 74, died suddenly yesterday at his home where he collapsed and could not be revived.

His death came as a shock, with many on social media recalling seeing the PLP chairman emeritus exercising on Goodman’s Bay Beach this week – an indicator that he was thought to be in good health.

PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis told reporters outside Roberts’ home that the veteran politician went on his usual walk yesterday morning, picked up coffee and came home, where he later died.

“For me he was a good friend and mentor, one of my strong supporters always gave me good advice and was there for me,” an emotional Mr Davis said.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie, who also spoke to the media outside Roberts’ home, said his colleague’s death gave him reason for pause because the two are in the same age bracket. He also said Roberts was instrumental in the party’s election wins of 2002 and 2012.

“I think history has a way of catching up with these things, and the question is, what caused us to win in 2002, 2012, is a significant contribution on a sustained basis from people like Bradley Roberts. To my mind it’s how susceptible we are to these issues of health and that again you’re promised your three score and ten, but the fact of the matter is. . . but for the grace of God go I, Perry Christie.”

In a statement issued by the PLP, Mr Davis also said he and the party were deeply saddened and overcome with regret over Mr Roberts’ passing, which, he said, was unexpected. He described the former minister of works as a “giant of a man” who was a trusted advisor and a champion of the poor.

“Mr Roberts served as chairman for two terms, the last of which was from 2009 to 2017. He was elected chairman emeritus during the special convention of July 28,” Mr Davis said.

“Mr Roberts first emerged in public life in the 1977 general election as a candidate for the now abolished Shirlea constituency opposing the late Sir Roland Symonette. He emerged victorious in a by-election following the death of Shadrach Morris the incumbent in the old Grants Town constituency in 1982.”

Mr Davis said Roberts was “instrumental” in the PLP’s 2002 general election win.

Roberts, known as “Big Bad Brad” due to his no-holds barred political style, was also fond of using material against his opponents which he would say he would find in his “garbage can.”

Mr Davis continued: “We of the PLP are enormously grateful for his life of service and the patriotism which he displayed and his love of party. Our condolences go out to his family from all of us in the PLP. May he rest in peace.”

Condolences also poured in from the governing Free National Movement, with Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis expressing surprise at Roberts’ death.

“A noted and successful businessman, Bradley Roberts was dedicated to public life,” a statement from Dr Minnis noted. “He served for 40 years in the frontline of politics, twenty-five as a member of Parliament. He was dedicated to the Progressive Liberal Party, his political home, and up to his retirement from the frontline in October 2017, was the national chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party.

“Bradley Roberts contributed in various ways to our national development, and was known for his strong opinions on the issues of the day.”

FNM Chairman Carl Culmer and former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham also offered condolences.

Mr Culmer said: “Roberts, a former Progressive Liberal Party member of Parliament representing Grants Town for many years, chairman of Bahamas Electricity Corporation and successful businessman, fought vehemently for his party over the years and proved himself to be a worthy and tenacious opponent on political and national issues.

“The leader and members of the Opposition PLP, and indeed the Bahamas, have lost a great man on this day. May his soul rest in peace,” Mr Culmer said.

For his part, Mr Ingraham, former FNM leader, said Mr Roberts will be remembered for his support for the advancement of Bahamians in all walks of life.

“I was shocked to learn of the sudden passing of Bradley Roberts, former member of Parliament and Cabinet minister in the government of the Bahamas and most recently, chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party,” Mr Ingraham said. “I join with all those extending heartfelt sympathy to his wife Hartlyn, his children, and siblings and to his extended family.

“Bradley entered the political fray early in life and remained committed to the end notwithstanding his retirement from the political frontlines since 2012.

“He will be remembered as a firebrand politician, single-minded and resolute in his support for his political party and for the causes in which he believed. His contribution to the development of our country, both within his Party and in the Parliament, is a matter of record,” Mr Ingraham said.

FNM Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson further offered condolences on behalf of constituents.

He said in a time when politics and ideas can sometimes divide it is moments like this that removes the colours, the ideologies and the gladiator-like combat.

He said the nation was built on the backs of men and women who made tremendous sacrifices for its development like his predecessor.

Mr Robinson said he was honoured to have had the opportunity as the member of Parliament for Bain and Grants Town to be able to walk in the imprints of a man he called a general in Bahamian politics and former member of Parliament for the great people of Bain and Grants Town.

Mr Roberts has four children, one deceased, and five grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Hartlyn, whom he married in 1965.

