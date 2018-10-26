One Man Charged With Armed Robbery, Another With Receiving

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

IN the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Friday two men were charged, one with armed robbery and the other with receiving.

Gariel Frith, 23, of No 86 Kwan Yin Apartments, Freeport, and Ryan Darius, 18, of No 149 Juju Close, Pioneers Loop, Freeport, appeared in Court Two before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson.

Frith was charged with armed robbery and causing harm. It is alleged that on October 22, the accused, armed with a firearm, robbed Kevin Archer of $1,600 in cash.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge, which is an indictable offence. The case was adjourned to January 24, 2019 when a preliminary inquiry will be held to determine if there is sufficient evidence for the accused to stand trial in the Supreme Court.

Frith was also charged with causing harm. It is alleged that on October 7, he intentionally caused harm to John Sawyer.

He elected summary trial in the Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was denied bail and the matter was adjourned to January 29.

Ryan Darius was charged with receiving. It is alleged that on October 22, the accused dishonestly received $750 knowing it was obtained or appropriated by an offence.

Having pleaded guilty to the charge, he elected for the matter to be heard in the Magistrate’s Court. The magistrate stood the case down for a later date.

