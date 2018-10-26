Plp Postpones Convention To May, 2019

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Progressive Liberal Party has postponed its national convention to next year May.

The convention had been scheduled for November 14, 15 and 16. With no clear challenger to Philip “Brave” Davis' leadership emerging in recent weeks, it was expected that a campaign to reform the party's constitution would highlight the event.

The PLP did not give an official reason for the delay yesterday. However, The Tribune understands the event has been postponed because of financial issues. The party amassed significant debt during the 2017 general election campaign. Furthermore, opposition parties often struggle to raise money after an election defeat. The PLP expects to have the resources it needs to host a typically grand event by May, the The Tribune was told.



The party's constitution mandates that it hold a convention every year. The Free National Movement’s constitution likewise mandates that it holds a convention every two years. Neither party has a history of complying with these provisions.

Nonetheless, former PLP cabinet minister George Smith welcomed the convention's postponement yesterday, saying it gives the PLP more time to strengthen its platform. He did not attend the party’s National General Council meeting on Thursday night and could not say what prompted the change, however.

“I think we needed time to get rolling so we could identify candidates and complete the process of finalizing the constitution for adoption,” he said. “We want to have a few more things accomplished. It’s a question of timing and testing the state of the organs of the party."