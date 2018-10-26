'Preserving The Memory Of Those Who Made The Ultimate Sacrifice'

By RIEL MAJOR

THE Rotary Club of East Nassau on Friday were invited to consider the theme of “how to preserve the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for world peace” as the Bahamas celebrates Remembrance Day.

During her remarks, Woman Reservist and British Legion- Bahamas Branch, Adina D. Charlow thanked the honorary consul for Canada in the Bahamas, Mr Harvey Skolnick and, the Honorary Consul for Great Britain in the Bahamas, Mrs Rosamund Roberts, for allowing her to "reflect on a topic so dear to her heart" – “World War I soldiers who fought from various countries 100 years ago between 1914-1918."

"In a few weeks, during the month of November,” she said, “we too will pause, like the rest of the world to reflect on the 11th day at the 11th hour in the 11th month in 1918, the Armistice Treaty that was signed between Germany and Great Britain to officially end the Great War.”

She said about 17 million people lost their lives and millions were left traumatized from the affects of that war. In 1915-1917 the Bahamas sent about 700 men to participate in the war under the banner of the newly established British West Indies regiment. Unfortunately, six Bahamians lost their lives in battle, three died from injuries, and 28 others from unknown causes.

Ms Charlow said: “This year, the British Legion-Bahamas Branch salutes our 700 men for their bravery 100 years ago.”

“The British Legion-Bahamas Branch reflects on the military accomplishments of its Honorary Past President and Founding Father, the late Sir Etienne Dupuch for his internationally recognized World War I Hero status by the West India Committee.

“The Bahamas has such great history until we are forgetting that there were Bahamians who made a world of difference and placed the Bahamas on the military map 100 years ago.

“We must remember them, we have to remember them,” she said.

At 3pm on Sunday, November 4, there will be wreath laying ceremony in Rawson Square.