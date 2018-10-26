Recidivism Rates Still Far Too High, Says Bdcs Acting Commissioner

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

OVER the past few years, the recidivism rate at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services has been at an "unacceptable" high, BDCS acting Commissioner Charles Murphy said yesterday.

However, Commissioner Murphy could not give an exact figure on recidivism at the correctional facility.

Still, officials there want to lessen the chances of offenders returning by offering soft skills training and other life management courses.Yesterday, inmates were able to get a jump on the job search, a factor which primarily causes repeat offending.

Yesterday, Department of Labour officials hosted a "Labour on the Blocks" job fair at the facility where 30 inmates who will be released in the next three months got the chance to present resumes and speak to representatives from 15 companies seeking employees.

The event provided a ray of hope for Brittany Davis Evans. Eleven months ago, she said she felt as if she'd lost everything in a world that seemed to have turned its back on her.

"I had never been in prison before, never incarcerated," the 21 year old, convicted for conspiracy to commit drug trafficking, said. "But luckily I am here today for this great opportunity to be able to find a job so that people are able to go back into to society to be a productive citizen." She is due for release on November 1.

"When I first came, I felt like society cast me out, like they count me out. I won't be nothing, I thought. But when I heard about the job fair and Labour on the Blocks I was like 'hey okay I am not counted out.' Society still looks at me and said, 'I will give you a hand up.' When you come here it's like you have nothing, you are back to the pits and just now having to build from the rubble up."

Her advice to those who may be on the same path she was: "Stay away from negativity. Stay away from anything with drugs. Stay away from anything that can cause you to come to jail because at the end of the day you will be here by yourself. It's not easy. It's nothing to play with. It scars your life."

Other inmates, such as convicted murderer Ian Hutchinson, 58, said the event meant to him that there were still compassionate people in the world. He said: "It gives you an opportunity to explore and then what it really does is it shows there is still some compassionate, caring people willing to sacrifice their time to come to look out for you and I know it's only God, only God could cause this.

"It gives you a boost because you know to walk out of here with a criminal record, you know your family members, even some of the church folks wouldn't look at you.

"So, when I would leave from here I could tell some other brothers that there is some hope. Because we had some folks who took the time and are willing to give us a chance. The opportunity is here, it's what you do with it."

When he spoke to reporters yesterday, Labour Minister Dion Foulkes said the "Labour on the Blocks" event is fulfilling a goal of the Minnis administration.

"What the FNM government wants to do and what our prime minister is committed to do is improving the lives of every single Bahamian, including those that may have had some challenges and misfortunes in their lives. One of the main things is finding a job, finding income so that you could support your family so that you can live a decent life. And that is what 'Labour on the Blocks' is all about," he said.