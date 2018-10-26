Three Held After $3.85m Drug Bust

THREE men are in custody after a multi-agency task force intercepted a go fast boat in waters off South Andros and recovered nearly four thousand pounds of suspected marijuana.

The $3.85m seizure was made on Thursday shortly after 3pm by the Drug Enforcement Unit, assisted by the marine support officers, US Drug Enforcement agents and the US Coast Guard.

A search of the vessel recovered 84 crocus bags, with a weight of 3,850lbs and an estimated street value of $3,850,000.

Police also recovered two illegal firearms in separate matters on Thursday, according to police press liaison Assistant Superintendent Shanta Knowles, who said no arrests were made.

“In the first incident,” she said, “shortly after 10:00am, South Central Officers, assisted by Officers from the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, were on routine patrols on First Street off Robinson Road, when they observed a male standing on the side of the street.

“The male upon seeing the officers, pulled an object from his waist, threw it to the ground and ran, making good his escape. The officers searched the area and recovered a 9 millimeter pistol with 8 rounds of ammunition.

Ms Knowles said: “In the second incident, shortly before 7:00pm, South Central Officers acting on information, conducted a search of an abandon building on Hutchinson Street off Poinciana Drive and recovered a .380 pistol.”

“Investigations are ongoing,” she added.