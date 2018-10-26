Un Council Consequences

EDITOR, The Tribune.

IS our election to the UN Human Rights Council going to cause extremely complicated consequences as we do not and have not been able to resolve what two national referenda tried to do?

The news reports conveniently omitted key issues - Human Rights Watch highly criticised the election of countries like - Philippines-Eritrea-Bahrain-Bangladesh-Somalia and Cameroon as their respective performance and compliance to the UN Human Rights Charter are far from an acceptable level or of being compliant.

It disturbs me that we would make ourselves a candidate and by inference, our membership, through the company of countries as listed our position diplomatically and internationally could be marred as a result.

None other than Louis Charbonneau, director of UN Human Rights Watch, was highly critical of the election of these countries.

The quote of the outgoing US UN Ambassador mirrored Human Rights Watch sentiments…“yet again countries with poor Human Rights records ran uncontested. This lack if standards continues to undermine the organisation”.

MARTIN FORBES

Nassau,

October 18, 2018.