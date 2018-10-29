Beware The 'Mental Midgets'

EDITOR, The Tribune

The freedom of expression which we welcome and are now free to enjoy here in The Bahamas must cause us to lift the level of debates on crucial national issues. Most right-thinking people would agree that we are losing sight of civility and humanity in our national debates and dialogue.

Even though we all should maintain a level of decency during debates, I would proffer that some professions have an even higher calling to do so.

For example, some talk show hosts and those with similar social platforms engender verbal destruction, vitriolic anger and political tribalism rather than encourage objective and intelligent discussion.

Progress and freedom of expression at the national level, cornerstones of our development, are hammered out on the anvil of intelligent discussion, debates and even dissent. Only “mental midgets” viciously and vociferously degrade a person who has a different opinion from theirs.

I continue to try to live by the creed that although I may disagree with you, I will defend to the death your right to your own opinion. I implore talk show hosts and others with a national platform to engender to live by a similar doctrine.

BISHOP SIMEON B. HALL

Senior Pastor Emeritus

New Covenant Baptist Church

Nassau,

October 27, 2018