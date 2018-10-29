Bradley Roberts Ran His Race Well

EDITOR, The Tribune

THE most untimely death of Bradley Roberts, former long time member of parliament for the great constituency of Bain & Grants Town and cabinet minister extraordinaire, marks the end of a political era in our wonderful nation. My deepest sympathies and condolences go out to his widow, the children and immediate family. As long as there is a Bahamas, Bradley will always be fondly remembered.

He was the epitome of what a good parliamentary representative should be. He served the residents of that constituency with aplomb, hard work and a singular commitment to the advance of that area. He was a fierce and well prepared political debater. When it was learned that he would be speaking on a topical issue in the House of Assembly, the public gallery would fill up. Members, not known to sit though lengthy discourses would immediately find their seats and await the bombastic Bradley Roberts. He seldom failed to rise to the occasion.

His political career was stellar despite the occasional lapses, as a human being. We have all fallen short but we are quick to point out what we regard as “the flaws” in others. Bradley, whom I have been privileged to have known all of my teenage and adult years was, by all accounts, a devoted husband and father. As a businessman he excelled and was one of the original investors and shareholder in The Sunshine Boys Group of Companies. He was also a major player in what used to be Burns House and is now relabelled Commonwealth Brewery. An accountant by profession, Bradley knew how to crunch the numbers.

As a politician Bradley’s skills were legendary and he knew how to call an election. Some say that in his youthful days he may have been a ‘supporter’ of the now defunct United Bahamian Party (UBP). That may well be so because, believe it or not, back in the 1960s I too was a staunch acolyte of that entity. Back then many Bahamians saw the emerging PLP as a loose grouping of rabble proponents and societal misfits. That, unfortunately, was the narrative back then.

Bradley, in my view, was the best ever national chairman of the PLP. He was a strategist and tactician of the highest order. His contact, on the ground, with the unwashed masses was legendary and matched only by the late great and deeply lamented Sir Lynden Oscar Pindling. A man with the uncanny ability to connect with different personalities, he was a no nonsense and hands on person. His word was his bond.

A life long Christian believer, Bradley, was a long time member and follower of the Roman Catholic faith. Apart from his spiritual well being, Bradley was a physical fitness geek who could often be found at Goodman’s Bay in the early hours of most mornings.

I last saw the Chairman Emeritus a few weeks ago at party headquarters when he spoke at a memorial for the late Edmundo Moxey, beloved late husband of Evangelist Patricia ‘Pat’ Moxey and brother of Cynthia “Mother” Pratt. Bradley, as usual, was eloquent, witty and emotive. Little did any of us at that event anticipate Bradley’s own demise a few weeks later.

As a PLP one of Bradley’s last acts of national service was to ensure the election of the Hon Philip ‘Brave’ Davis (PLP-Cat Island; Rum Cay & San Salvador) as party leader. He saw in Brave what so many others may not have seen or chosen to see....leadership and personal qualities which are badly needed if we are to get to the next level.

Whatever else that might be said or written about Bradley Roberts, he was a man for all seasons and he will long be appreciated and remembered as a sincere and patriotic Bahamian. No, he was not a “perfect” man but he ran his race and, I submit, he ran it well. May his soul rest in peace and may the peace and grace of Yahweh envelop his widow and children at this time. To God then, in all things, be the glory.

ORTLAND H BODIE Jr

Nassau

October 26, 2018