Insight: What Is A Politician’S Word Worth?

By MALCOLM STRACHAN
Prime Minister Minnis’ tenure has not been short of blunders and contradictions - as any cursory search through his soundbites would reveal. A host of his campaign postures have since been walked back in some way or another. Dr Minnis, shortly after being sworn in as prime minister, made a bold proclamation to his ministers that reverberated throughout the nation. He cautioned his ministers against corruption, conflicts of interest and any unethical behaviour.
During his first official address as the nation’s third prime minister, Dr Minnis said: “My government will ensure that the Public Treasury is utilised for the public good rather than directed toward private interest.
“I will ever remind my ministers to avoid conflicts of interest in the exercise of their public duties.”
That declaration has become laughable with the government’s most recent decision to relocate the post office to the Town Centre Mall. Naturally, this was done despite the anger of many Bahamian people who see this as an overt conflict of interest. Although Immigration and Financial Services Minister Brent Symonette – who, along with his brother, owns the mall – would have recused himself from voting, such a formality does not justify why a sitting Cabinet minister will further be enriched by securing a contract worth nearly a million dollars annually.
It is absolutely insane that the prime minister, who hypocritically presents himself as the guardian of good governance, attempted to justify this to the Bahamian people. However, it should not serve as a surprise, as he too, has benefited from a government contract while he was the minister of health.
Certainly, it is quite easy to make light of Symonette cashing in from the public purse when the prime minister previously rented his building to a ministry whose portfolio he held.
How does one get more brazen than that?
Unfortunately, this has further damaged the government’s reputation, and the prime minister will be the one the Bahamian people will hold to account when the time comes.
The populace, the media and opposing parties will all have a field day analysing the government’s record – comparing what was said on the campaign trail with what was done in office.
We also recall the prime minister taking the previous government to task when an income tax was proposed as a means to fund the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme. While there may be no getting around some form of increased taxation if NHI is to become a reality, Prime Minister Minnis may require the jaws of life to dislodge his foot from his mouth.
At a time when the poverty rate was less than it is currently, the prime minister – then leader of the Opposition – said: “Already you have a 12.8 percent poverty rate. So when you tax them even further you are going to cause an even greater increase in poverty and possibly decrease the quality of living and healthcare in the country.”
It’s hard to imagine the man who said that was also the same one who, upon coming into office, led the charge on supposed belt-tightening and austerity measures which resulted in the firing of thousands in the public service, other cutbacks and the decried increase of value added tax.
Yet with all the penny-pinching, it would not be long before the government was purchasing hotels and issuing contracts to one of its own Cabinet ministers.
The truth is that Prime Minister Minnis, who previously denied being like other politicians, is exactly like the type of politician Bahamian people have grown to despise. No amount of justifications can sway the opinions of disappointed Bahamians – many of whom were previously FNM supporters.
Tuning into any medium that covers national politics, you can hear the tenor of the Bahamian people is one of extreme disappointment in this government. Many citizens are chomping at the bit for the next election in 2022, and understandably so.
Life in The Bahamas has gotten harder. Crime is still a problem. Hardly a soul feels that it’s their time to do anything but continue to trudge along hopelessly.
The state the average Bahamian exists within is still one of desperation for an elusive future where equity abounds – a time that is truly possessed by the people. Instead, the Minnis administration continues to perpetrate an elaborate hoax.
As the Progressive Liberal Party continues to try to rebrand its image and reorganise in hopes of a successful campaign in 2022, their work is being made easy by the sitting government. While it is a sad reality, it would seem as though we’re becoming an electorate that votes the lesser of two evils.
Certainly, the PLP was blighted by the perception of rampant corruption, as propagated by the FNM during its campaign. However, with the lack of convictions and doubling-down on contracts with purported “whistleblowers”, the Minnis administration simply looks like another leopard that can’t change its spots.
The Bahamian people voted for a party selling us on change, but if all they are presented with is the same kind of politician they wanted to be rid of, then the FNM can be sure that election 2022 will be payback for insulting our intelligence.
As the saying goes: “Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, shame on you.”
Comments
licks2 15 hours, 36 minutes ago
Why yinna bring this dumb writer on this site? I don't know about yinna but I had had my fill of stupid writers who can't think pass their petty feelings. . .THIS ONE NEEDS TO GROW THE HELL UP AND FIND SOMETHING ELSE TO DO OR BE HONEST!!
Let ma gee ya a hint there Mr. confused read trough before ya try and compose. . .for example, you blaming the government because there are no convictions for those who were put before the courts for corruptions!! HOW THE HELL YOU GER SAY THAT THE GOVERNMENT IS TO FAULT BECAUSE NO CONVICTIONS WERE MADE IN COURT. . .YOU DON'T KNOW HOW COURT AND GOVERNMENTS WORK AYE? GOVERNMENT DON'T CHARGE NOBODY. . .THEY DON'T TRY NOBODY!! WHAT NATION YOU COME FROM. . .WE HAVE CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS AROUND HERE IN CASE YOU DON'T KNOW HOW CIVIL RIGHTS WORK! yOU HAVE BETTER LEAVE THIS NATION. . .AND TAKE YA CHIRRINS THEM WITH YA WHEN THE GOVERNMENT START CONVICTING PEOPLE WHO GO BEFORE THE COURTS!
And that stupidity about double-down on contracts with wistleblowers. . . WHAT YOU SAYING? Are there any "smart" writes in this country? I do understand what a letter to the editor by Rev. Dr. Simeon Hall is talking about THIS MORNING. . ."we lame brains them all over the place with one mic talkin fool with no hitch on he mouths" so to speak!! And the bad part about the deep ignorant talk out there is that them talk show hosts AND WRITERS them are too dumb to correct anybody!! In fact talk shows and dumb writers they contribute more nonsense than the basic public! Everybody know how to run everything!
All fun and joke aside. . .THIS WRITER IS JOKEY BAD BAD. . .HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!
Well_mudda_take_sic 10 hours, 52 minutes ago
LMAO. The joke has been, and always will be, on you licks2. Like most, I don't even bother to read what you post.
BahamaPundit 14 hours, 50 minutes ago
Re Licks2 The tone of your criticism of the article seems unnecessary and inflated. The article was important and shows that the Press is starting to see Minnis for what he is: a complete hypocrite As many Bahamian politicians, Minnis would have better served this nation as a public gardener and not its leader.
Bahamianbychoice 14 hours, 15 minutes ago
I believe this article to be important as well. Bahamians expected so much better...the country is desperate for strong leadership. Instead we have boldness such as the BPL and BCA debacles where strong professionals were crushed so a select few can keep their hands in the cookie jar...while the poor is taxed..education and healthcare are struggling. It’s disgraceful. The FNM is supposed to be better than this. I so wish Ingraham was back in charge!!!
TalRussell 13 hours, 58 minutes ago
Good question. What is word of Comrade Minnis and his 34 MP's worth? First, you'd have deduct 12% for the VAT, and then deflate the rationale pricing used by the 91,409 who on 10 May 2017 trusted word 35 red party's candidates - enough to have voted Imperial red shirts in as they governing party.
BahamaPundit 13 hours, 41 minutes ago
This is my favorite part. Very well written:
The truth is that Prime Minister Minnis, who previously denied being like other politicians, is exactly like the type of politician Bahamian people have grown to despise.
Well_mudda_take_sic 10 hours, 50 minutes ago
Wrong....he's not "exactly like"...he's much, much worse than any existing or previous politician!
TalRussell 12 hours, 46 minutes ago
Wasn't it just this past week that a article by Comrade Malcolm - which has also negative on PM Minnis, suddenly within hours appearing - got deleted.... Has wonder wonder how many hours before another phone call is made from PMO to the Tribune?
BahamaPundit 11 hours, 11 minutes ago
Talk if that is true and licks2 is making a political threat on behalf of the FNM dictatorship, it shows just how low class the FNM has become. Without Ingraham on board, we may have a real nasty bunch of deviants now at the helm of our ship.
BahamaPundit 11 hours, 10 minutes ago
SP Re:TalRussell
SP 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
@ BahamaPundit........You cannot be referring to the "Hubert Ingraham" that told us that the best solution to the Haitian invasion was for Bahamians give up and learn Creole.
And after the 2010 collapse of Freeports' economy which forced Bahamians to live on beaches and in cars, Hubert Ingraham told Bahamians to an send every dime they could find to help with Haiti's 2010 earthquake and never lifted a finger for our own people.
If that is the "Ingraham" you refer, he could go and join Bradly!
