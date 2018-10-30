Attorney Gravely Ill In Hospital

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

PROMINENT Freeport attorney Rawle Maynard is gravely ill in the Intensive Care Unit at Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama.

The attorney reportedly took ill at his home on Saturday after attending a funeral and was transported to RMH.

The Tribune contacted his law firm, Maynard & Co, on Monday and a staff member confirmed that he is in hospital.

Mr Maynard is a well-known attorney in Grand Bahama, where he is a respected member of the legal fraternity.

He was a founding member of the now defunct third party Coalition for Democratic Reform (CDR), along with Dr Bernard Nottage, deceased, lawyer Maurice Glinton and others in Grand Bahama.

Mr Maynard is also a former magistrate, past president of the Kiwanis Club and past president of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce.

He has also spoken on national issues concerning The Bahamas' Constitution and has given lectures and presentations on the subject, along with fellow attorneys Fred Mitchell and Mr Glinton.

Mr Maynard came to The Bahamas as a police officer from Barbados around the late 1950s, early 1960s and later received Bahamian citizenship.

He was a friend of Bradley Roberts, chairman emeritus of the Progressive Liberal Party, who died suddenly last week in Nassau. Mr Maynard, who is in his 80s, shared a birthday with Mr Roberts as they were both born on Christmas Day.